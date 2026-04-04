DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 TV Spot And Posters Promise Fans a "Bloodbath" In The Coming Weeks

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot, promo, and posters for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it probably won't surprise you to learn that the war between Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk will only get bloodier in the weeks ahead.

In the TV spot, we see the villain pointing a gun at someone during his charity boxing match, and later going on what looks like a full-blown rampage against what look to be regular people and Daredevil supporters.

This Tuesday, we reach the halfway point in the season, and with recent Season 3 set photos confirming at least part of The Kingpin's fate, it's clear that there are still some big twists and turns heading our way.

With two more Defenders confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, could we see that team reunite to take down Mayor Fisk? That remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see what's prompted them to reassemble in the MCU.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio teased the final battle between the Man Without Fear and his most hated foe.

"It's a fight scene that's very reminiscent of the original series on Netflix; that's what you might be feeling," the actor teased. "It is more than we've done in a while in that kind of context, for sure...I'll speak for myself: I love those scenes. We hardly ever get to do scenes together, [Cox] and I, and he's just become so good at playing this character that it's a thrill to join him in scenes."

"We do recognize that that's what the fans want, but I think that everybody realizes—the fans too—that we can't bring them together all the time because it wouldn't have as much power," D'Onofrio added. "Charlie and I have been doing these characters for a long time now, and the fact that we both still get excited, it says something about our love for these characters and getting them right for the show."

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.