DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Reveal Detailed Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume

Daredevil is a street-level superhero and, for Marvel Studios, that's meant venturing out of Atlanta to shoot much of the Man Without Fear's new TV series, Daredevil: Born Again, in New York City.

Last night, a pivotal sequence was shot with Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) firing at Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) before Daredevil arrives on the scene to tackle the villain. The question is, had the damage already been done by that point?

We previously heard the plan was for the show to begin with Foggy being gunned down, prompting Matt Murdock to give up his vigilante identity. Since then, a creative overhaul has added Karen to the series and replaced what was once a random gunman with Bullseye. Unfortunately, the end result could still be that one or both characters are killed.

Time will tell, but in the meantime, we have an even closer look at Daredevil's new MCU suit. Shared by @DDevilUpdates on X, we see that the costume is quite a bit brighter than the one worn by Charlie Cox during Netflix's Daredevil. It may not end up looking exactly like this on screen but we'd say the hero is now more in line with his comic book counterpart.

The design borrows a lot from the Netflix suit and still doesn't have the classic "DD" logo on the chest. We have no clue why Marvel Studios hasn't embraced the comics by including it (the logo was absent from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as well) but perhaps 'ol Hornhead will get it in time for Spider-Man 4?

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now know that Wilson Bethel will finally suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026. As always, be sure to head to the comments section below to let us know what you think about Daredevil's new MCU suit.