DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Reveal Detailed Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume

New Daredevil: Born Again set photos from last night's shoot have found their way online, this time offering our best look yet at the Man Without Fear's new MCU costume. Be warned that spoilers follow...

By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2024 12:02 PM EST
Daredevil is a street-level superhero and, for Marvel Studios, that's meant venturing out of Atlanta to shoot much of the Man Without Fear's new TV series, Daredevil: Born Again, in New York City. 

Last night, a pivotal sequence was shot with Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) firing at Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) before Daredevil arrives on the scene to tackle the villain. The question is, had the damage already been done by that point? 

We previously heard the plan was for the show to begin with Foggy being gunned down, prompting Matt Murdock to give up his vigilante identity. Since then, a creative overhaul has added Karen to the series and replaced what was once a random gunman with Bullseye. Unfortunately, the end result could still be that one or both characters are killed. 

Time will tell, but in the meantime, we have an even closer look at Daredevil's new MCU suit. Shared by @DDevilUpdates on X, we see that the costume is quite a bit brighter than the one worn by Charlie Cox during Netflix's Daredevil. It may not end up looking exactly like this on screen but we'd say the hero is now more in line with his comic book counterpart. 

The design borrows a lot from the Netflix suit and still doesn't have the classic "DD" logo on the chest. We have no clue why Marvel Studios hasn't embraced the comics by including it (the logo was absent from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as well) but perhaps 'ol Hornhead will get it in time for Spider-Man 4?

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now know that Wilson Bethel will finally suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026. As always, be sure to head to the comments section below to let us know what you think about Daredevil's new MCU suit.

Spoken - 2/6/2024, 12:33 PM
How lax is security on these sets lol?
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 12:39 PM
@Spoken - they just started draping over the windows where they film indoor scenes and adding security lol
Spoken - 2/6/2024, 12:46 PM
@GhostDog - I like how when you see Daredevil tackle Bullseye, there's a lot of other people just taking pictures with their phones out or video lol.

Like jesus is this not a closed set lol?
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 12:55 PM
@Spoken - I know they need permits to close a public area. Its up to the AD and local authorities to help as well I think.

I do think its a result of phones and social media and everyone has the ability to be a scooper with a phone in their hand. There's an effort to get this stuff like never before. I also think movie and tv industry has become so big now, and the opportunity to get the inside scoop on it is huge.
RedFury - 2/6/2024, 12:37 PM
I love that it's actually a red suit finally. But since this red pops so much more than the burgundy did, my brain is screaming "is it too red?!"

Funny how getting used to one thing, makes something new feel jarring, even if it's awesome.
LSHF - 2/6/2024, 1:28 PM
@RedFury - Yep. Sometimes (like time) it's relative.
bobevanz - 2/6/2024, 12:38 PM
They're really showing the whole show lol
AmazingFILMporg - 2/6/2024, 12:41 PM
@bobevanz -


These are scoopers not marvel, Jesus🤡
FireandBlood - 2/6/2024, 1:30 PM
@bobevanz - It’s set pics. You know, the same set pics that leak for anything shot on location.

MasterMix - 2/6/2024, 12:39 PM
Just give us the DD already!
DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 12:39 PM

You know, I'd settle for a mediocre costume and not care as long as they just give us a great show.

I'm pretty sick of most of the D+ shows being crap.
IMCOOLURNOT - 2/6/2024, 12:40 PM
All the black is making it look like a home made Deadpool costume.
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 12:40 PM
Finally, a RED SUIT and not burgundy.

Though, I would settle for this in live action too
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 12:45 PM
@GhostDog - I dig that one

Very Shadowland.
Spike101 - 2/6/2024, 12:45 PM
If they kill off Karen and Foggy in this I think honestly they are done as they’ll get eaten alive by the actual fans.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 12:50 PM
@Spike101 - I 100% think they are killing off Karen. I think Foggy will take a MASSIVE back seat to make room for other side characters that we won't give a shit about.
Spike101 - 2/6/2024, 1:25 PM
@VamP5659 - Nooooooo
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:27 PM
@Spike101 - It's heartbreaking, but it's the truth...
Spike101 - 2/6/2024, 1:31 PM
@VamP5659 - yes you are quite possibly right, sadly, for me anyway. I don’t like to see them killing off characters. It’s almost like opening your safe, taking out some valuable possession and burning it.
SirDuckAlot - 2/6/2024, 12:46 PM
The cowl still needs work but it's definitely a step up from his previous costume.
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2024, 12:50 PM
They practically shown us the whole series at this point
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jOM0jsrsI0w
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 12:56 PM
The cowl looks like literal cosplay, I love the material on the red parts but the big amounts of black is really off-putting.

Me personally, here's how I would tackle a DD costume...

Take the body of the Night Monkey suit from FFH, paint it a bright red, put the double D on it, and for the cowl, Just use Pattinson's, give it the horns, remove the eyes, paint it red.

Simple, sleek, easy to put on, and most of all, right off the page.
Matchesz - 2/6/2024, 12:57 PM
pic leaker guy is standing directly right in front of him xD
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 12:59 PM
I dig the suit , especially love how bright red it is!!.

I am also liking the Bullseye suit more aswell (considering this version has a military & law enforcement background , makes sense that it is more tactical).

I just wish he had the target which we saw in the Netflix show in flashbacks as the logo for his minor baseball league team (which is one of his backstories in some versions of the comics).
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/6/2024, 1:00 PM
The empty space on the chest is even more noticeable now. Like they designed it to have the logo but forgot to put it there.

I'm really surprised that wasn't something Feige had done immediately.
Matchesz - 2/6/2024, 1:02 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I'm pretty sure he'll get it by the end of the show, something to build up to unless they're already giving away the finale here lol
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:06 PM
@Matchesz - That would be like the MCU equivalent of Greg Berlanti waiting almost 9 seasons to give Barry Allen the gold boots. That's like something you do literally day one.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/6/2024, 1:20 PM
@Matchesz -

Himura - 2/6/2024, 1:00 PM
Are we saving the photo of Bulleye for a different article?
LSHF - 2/6/2024, 1:30 PM
@Himura - It'll happen. There is already there articles on DD's outfit today.
harryba11zack - 2/6/2024, 1:00 PM
KWilly - 2/6/2024, 1:03 PM
No DD on his chest? Wow, what a shame
HistoryofMatt - 2/6/2024, 1:05 PM
The Netflix suits were better. For real.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:09 PM
@HistoryofMatt - LITERALLY! The way they managed to fumble Bullseye's design so hard is beyond me. Like how do you just ignore trying to adapt one of the most recognizable and artistically pleasing Marvel villain costumes? He looks like a god damn Call of Duty character.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/6/2024, 1:15 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Yeah, it's a step backwards.
Nightwing1015 - 2/6/2024, 1:09 PM
Something about the colourful latax makes it look cheaper. The old suit was better honestly.
WakandaTech - 2/6/2024, 1:10 PM
And for his movie debut in Spiderman

I bet we finally get this


slickrickdesigns - 2/6/2024, 1:11 PM
@WakandaTech - don’t get your hopes up for DD to show up in Spider-Man 4.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:15 PM
@WakandaTech - Nah, that ain't gonna happen. There's really no way they would go from this cosplay level shit to that.
slickrickdesigns - 2/6/2024, 1:10 PM
They went full Hellboy with him.
