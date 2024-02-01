DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock Locking Lips With [SPOILER]

More photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have found their way online today. This time, they show Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock - who is quickly developing a reputation as one of the MCU's most eligible bachelors after his fling with Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - locking lips with Margarita Leiviva's Heather Glenn.

Karen Page fans may be unhappy seeing Matt find yet another new girlfriend but something tells us this relationship is doomed to fail.

In the comics, the socialite helped Matt finance his law firm thanks to a helping hand from her father, industrialist Maxwell Glenn. As Daredevil, the lawyer discovered he'd fallen under the control of the Purple Man and become involved in a criminal conspiracy.

The hero did his best to exonerate him, but when he failed to do so, Heather's father committed suicide. Matt eventually tired of his girlfriend's partying and alcohol abuse and, after they went their separate ways, she fell deeper into alcoholism. Eventually, it became too much for Heather and she took her own life.

How much, if any, of that we'll see in Daredevil: Born Again remains to be seen. You can view the photos by following the link in the X post below.

"I really thought that ship had sailed," Cox said last year about his return as Daredevil. "I thought it was over and it had been a couple of years [since the Netflix series had ended]. What I didn't know was that there was an embargo on [the character] and the amount of time...I think it was probably two years, the amount of time after the show was canceled before Disney and Marvel could approach us. I didn't know that, so I thought it was over."

"And Vincent, who plays Wilson Fisk, he and I would chat occasionally on the phone, and he said I'm sure they're going to bring us back. And I'd be on the phone like, 'This guy is delusional, he's got to let it go,'" he continued. "And then during COVID, I went out for a walk with my wife and when I got back there was a voicemail and it said 'My name's Michelle, I'm Kevin Feige's assistant, can you give us a call.'"

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now also expect to see Wilson Bethel suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.