DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal A Key Plot Point About Where We Find Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin

Cameras are once again rolling on Daredevil: Born Again in New York City and, following confirmation that both Foggy Nelson and Karen Page are returning to the MCU, we have an intriguing update on Wilson Fisk.

In the closing moments of Echo, we learned of his apparent desire to run for New York City Mayor. Since then, it's been widely reported that he'll have already taken office by the time this Daredevil follow-up begins. However, a prop spotted on set has seemingly debunked those claims.

As you'll see in the X post below, the Kingpin of Crime has simply emerged as a likely favourite heading into the polls. The article refers to the villain as an entrepreneur and makes no mention of his criminal history or the fact he's spent tome behind bars!

Fisk is even quoted as saying, "I believe in a New York that not only thrives economically but also leads the charge in sustainable development and equitable opportunities for all." He makes for an effective politician, clearly!

A first look at the show's villain, Muse, has also been revealed. It's believed a stand-in was used for this scene and, unfortunately, we don't get to see whether he's wearing the same costume as the serial killer's comic book counterpart.

Marvel Studios made the decision to creatively overhaul Daredevil: Born Again last year. So far, the decision appears to have been the right one, something that's evident from the return of Netflix characters this series was previously going to either ignore or dispose of in ways sure to upset longtime fans of 'ol Hornhead.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now also expect to see Wilson Bethel suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.