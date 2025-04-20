Breakout SINNERS Star Miles Caton Has His Sights On This Marvel Role

While the standout performances of Michael B. Jordan (Creed III, Black Panther, Without Remorse) and Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, True Grit, Bumblebee) are rightfully garnering significant praise in Ryan Coogler's (Fruitvale Station, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) gripping new film, Sinners, a fresh face is also turning heads and sparking considerable buzz- newcomer Miles Canton.

Canton, previously known for his vocal talents as a background singer for the acclaimed artist H.E.R., makes his impressive cinematic debut as Sammie in Sinners.

Sammie is a young sharecropper and the younger cousin to Michael B. Jordan's formidable outlaw twins, Smoke and Stack. Despite sharing the screen with established stars, Canton's portrayal has resonated with both critics and audiences, marking him as a talent to watch.

In a recent interview with Variety, Canton revealed his long-held interest in the world of acting, though he admitted the opportunity to debut in a Ryan Coogler film was beyond his wildest expectations.

"I’ve always been like the family clown, always trying to make people laugh. So, I guess subconsciously, acting was something I always thought I would do," the multi-talented singer shared. "But I never imagined something like this would present itself at this time. So I’m just excited to be in this moment."

Looking ahead to future projects, Canton's ambitions are clearly set high. "I love comedy. Action. Adventure. I’m a big Marvel fan. Marvel, that’s top of the top, so shooting for the stars," he enthusiastically stated.

When pressed by the interviewer about which Marvel role might be on his dream list, Canton offered a sly and intriguing response. "I mean, my name is Miles…"

Could the newcomer be hinting that the beloved Spider-Man variant, Miles Morales, will soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Does Canton know something that the general public does not? After all, he already has solid connections to Marvel Studios in the form of Coogler and Jordan. Perhaps they've already put the bug in his ear that this is a role that he should be shooting for?

It's currently thought that Sony is waiting for its animated Spider-verse trilogy to conclude with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on June 4, 2027, before introducing a live-action version of the character.

Given his impressive debut in Sinners and his clear enthusiasm for the superhero genre, Canton could quickly emerge as a fan favorite choice for the role of Miles Morales.

Only time will tell if his name truly aligns with a future as a certain web-slinging hero.

Have you been impressed by Miles Canton's performance in Sinners? Would you like to see him join the MCU as Miles Morales?