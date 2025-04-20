Breakout SINNERS Star Miles Caton Has His Sights On This Marvel Role

Breakout SINNERS Star Miles Caton Has His Sights On This Marvel Role

One of the breakout performances in Ryan Cooglers' Sinners is by newcomer Miles Caton, who's just let it be known that he wants to play this Marvel superhero.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 20, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Variety

While the standout performances of Michael B. Jordan (Creed III, Black Panther, Without Remorse) and Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, True Grit, Bumblebee)  are rightfully garnering significant praise in Ryan Coogler's (Fruitvale Station, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) gripping new film, Sinners, a fresh face is also turning heads and sparking considerable buzz- newcomer Miles Canton.

Canton, previously known for his vocal talents as a background singer for the acclaimed artist H.E.R., makes his impressive cinematic debut as Sammie in Sinners.

Sammie is a young sharecropper and the younger cousin to Michael B. Jordan's formidable outlaw twins, Smoke and Stack. Despite sharing the screen with established stars, Canton's portrayal has resonated with both critics and audiences, marking him as a talent to watch.

In a recent interview with Variety, Canton revealed his long-held interest in the world of acting, though he admitted the opportunity to debut in a Ryan Coogler film was beyond his wildest expectations.

"I’ve always been like the family clown, always trying to make people laugh. So, I guess subconsciously, acting was something I always thought I would do," the multi-talented singer shared. "But I never imagined something like this would present itself at this time. So I’m just excited to be in this moment."

Looking ahead to future projects, Canton's ambitions are clearly set high. "I love comedy. Action. Adventure. I’m a big Marvel fan. Marvel, that’s top of the top, so shooting for the stars," he enthusiastically stated.

When pressed by the interviewer about which Marvel role might be on his dream list, Canton offered a sly and intriguing response. "I mean, my name is Miles…"

Could the newcomer be hinting that the beloved Spider-Man variant, Miles Morales, will soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Does Canton know something that the general public does not? After all, he already has solid connections to Marvel Studios in the form of Coogler and Jordan. Perhaps they've already put the bug in his ear that this is a role that he should be shooting for?

It's currently thought that Sony is waiting for its animated Spider-verse trilogy to conclude with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on June 4, 2027, before introducing a live-action version of the character.

Given his impressive debut in Sinners and his clear enthusiasm for the superhero genre, Canton could quickly emerge as a fan favorite choice for the role of Miles Morales.

Only time will tell if his name truly aligns with a future as a certain web-slinging hero.

Have you been impressed by Miles Canton's performance in Sinners? Would you like to see him join the MCU as Miles Morales? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

RockBottom
RockBottom - 4/20/2025, 11:22 AM
I’ve seen this kid. I think he’d be a great choice but they better strike while this kid is still young.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/20/2025, 11:30 AM
After "Sinners," give him whatever he wants. I can see his star rising after being the unexpected main player in "Sinners."
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/20/2025, 11:31 AM
If Shameik Moore doesn't get it, I'd be fine with this. Hell I think it'd be sweet if he was T'Chala given the director relationship. Sinners is awesome. Three sources are now saying it's the #1 movie this weekend. WB has the top two spots lol
Copied this from Reddit:

Sinners is the first completely original Horror film to top the Box Office since Us 6 years ago and the third biggest opening for an original horror film (unadjusted for inflation)
\#1. Us - $71M
\#2. A Quiet Place - $50M
\#3. Sinners - $45M
\#4. Nope - $44M
\#5. Split - $40M
\#6. The Purge - $34M
\#7. The Devil Inside - $33.7M
\#8. Get Out - $33.3M
\#9. M3GAN - $30.4M
\#10. The Exorcism of Emily Rose - $30M
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/20/2025, 11:33 AM
It's also the highest grossing original movie post pandemic. tHeAtErs aRe DeAd lmaooooooo don't expect this to show up on digital in two weeks 🤡
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/20/2025, 11:43 AM
@bobevanz - I'm glad a movie is doing well at the theaters but 1 movie doesn't take away from through decline in box office returns
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/20/2025, 11:52 AM
@bobevanz - Theaters ARE dead. As much as I love original genre content, that shit has never fed the bulldog for an industry.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/20/2025, 12:20 PM
@bobevanz - Also the highest opening for a Horror film that features a Vampire too. Was shocked by that one.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/20/2025, 11:34 AM
Let's go sinners!
🩸🧛‍♂️🧛🏿‍♂️
minato808
minato808 - 4/20/2025, 11:39 AM
I mean unless you do an open casting specifying a requirement for the actor to be half black half Puerto Rican you’re not gonna satisfy either community. And if you cast a 20 year who looks 20 for a role that could last a decade you’re going to disappoint a whole other demographic of people.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/20/2025, 12:25 PM
@minato808 -

User Comment Image

Which one is the "Rich Port"?

Oh, oh! Here's another!

Which one is the bloodline descendant of Amerigo Vespucci
and Scipio Africanus???

🤨. .... here's to destroying the by word titles, and returning to the real identity:

THE ISRAELITES!!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/20/2025, 12:19 PM
This kid has a voice man...

