AHSOKA Season 2 Star Wars Celebration Trailer Leaks And Reveals First Look At A New Sith-Like Villain

AHSOKA Season 2 Star Wars Celebration Trailer Leaks And Reveals First Look At A New Sith-Like Villain

The first teaser trailer for Ahsoka season 2 was revealed at a Star Wars Celebration panel in Japan earlier today, and it's already leaked online! You can find out exactly what it reveals after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Dave Filoni brought Ahsoka season 2 to Star Wars Celebration in Japan this morning for a panel that was relatively light on news. (Rory McCann was, however, announced as the new Baylan Skoll following Ray Stevenson's passing).

With production not set to begin until next week, the filmmaker could only show off a concept trailer for the series. Fortunately, it's awesome, and we have it for you here today (via SFFGazette.com). 

Presented in the style of that classic teaser for The Empire Strikes Back, it establishes that Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are racing against time to stop Skoll from unleashing a powerful new threat (the Mortis Gods...or Abeloth, perhaps?). 

Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and the returning Zeb Orrelios, meanwhile, also have their hands full with Grand Admiral Thrawn's sinister plans for their Galaxy, and we catch sight of a mysterious new villain who appears to be a Force-wielding Nightsister. 

She's wielding what look like they could be green lightsabers or perhaps even lightwhips similar to what we saw in The Acolyte.

At the event, Collider caught up with Filoni and asked where things stand with his Star Wars movie (which was confirmed as still being in the works on Thursday)

"It's a long development. One of the reasons why is I like to work on very large arcs, and I try to factor in all the things that I'm creating simultaneously and look at them and say, 'Well, how do we do unique things? What are unique set pieces, and where is the story going? What's the play of the story?'"

"I ask myself these questions. I have general outlines for all these things, general timelines for all these things. I keep moving the pieces on the board for a big strategy. That's the way I've always worked since I started on Clone Wars, and I got to the end of that series finally."

The filmmaker later acknowledged that it's still early days for the project, which is expected to be a crossover bringing the characters from all these post-Return of the Jedi stories together, and admitted that it's in flux. 

"You keep that in your mind in the future while you're working on the present. So, right now, I’ll be on Season 2 [of Ahsoka], and as those stories develop, it might change things that would affect what's happening in the future and what I would do. At times, it's a balancing act, but I'm constantly working at it, working out scenes. I know several scenes and where they would go, so you just kind of plug it in as you go."

You can watch this early teaser for Ahsoka season 2 below (and if it's taken down, you'll find another version here). 

STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Animated TV Series Starring Sam Witwer Officially Set For 2026 Release
Related:

STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Animated TV Series Starring Sam Witwer Officially Set For 2026 Release
ANDOR Season 2 Clip Finds Cassian Blasting His Way Through Stormtroopers In A TIE Fighter
Recommended For You:

ANDOR Season 2 Clip Finds Cassian Blasting His Way Through Stormtroopers In A TIE Fighter

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Timerider
Timerider - 4/19/2025, 8:34 AM
The style of the trailer is that of The Empire Strikes Back trailer back in 1979-80. Looks interesting, I thought I saw a Nightsister in there. Might be going to Dathomir in season 2.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/19/2025, 8:41 AM
One thing I hated ashoka series its another prequel series same with mandlorian takes place before new trilogy not after
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/19/2025, 8:45 AM

The reason I watch this show is my filthy naughty obsession with sweet sweet Rosario. Otherwise, the show was okay.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder