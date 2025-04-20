Anthony Mackie Reveals The Text Chris Evans Sent After Watching CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

What did Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans think of Captain America: Brave New World? Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie has recently shared the details while out promoting his new animated pic, Sneaks.

Said Mackie, "I haven't talked to him, I just go a text saying, 'Good job,' and that he loved the movie. I haven't talked to him because we've both been running around. He's in the middle of Europe somewhere, working."

Was Mackie slyly alluding to Evans appearing in the next Avengers film, which is currently filming in London? If Steve Rogers does appear in the film, what do you think he'll say about Sam's performance as his handpicked successor?

And speaking of Avengers: Doomsday, Mackie recently took to social media to share with MCU fans that he was currently flying out to the set to begin filming.

Anthony Mackie is on his way to London to start filming #AvengersDoomsday



“And so it begins…” 🎬 pic.twitter.com/rD9d3XgaRe — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 18, 2025

Recently, to celebrate the film becoming available for purchase on digital OnDemand, Marvel released the first 8 minutes of Brave New World, which you can check out HERE.

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on May 13th.

CLICK HERE for a full list of deleted scenes and special features. During its theatrical run, the film grossed $414.1 million from an estimated production budget of $180 million. It currently has a 'rotten' approval rating of 48% on the aggregate film review website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Captain America: Brave New World, formerly titled New World Order, is a Phase 5 MCU that first hit North American theaters on February 14, 2025. Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luxe) directs from a script penned by Malcolm Spellman (Empire, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Dalan Musson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Matthew Orton (Moon Knight).

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross / Red Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

The film underwent substantial reshoots and cut several members of the Serpent Society, including Rosa Salazar's Diamondback and Seth Rollins' King Cobra.

About Captain America: Brave New World

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.