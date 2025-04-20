Anthony Mackie Reveals The Text Chris Evans Sent After Watching CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Anthony Mackie Reveals The Text Chris Evans Sent After Watching CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie has revealed the text message he received from Chris Evans after the Deadpool & Wolverine star watched Captain America: Brave New World.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 20, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Source: E! News

What did Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans think of Captain America: Brave New World? Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie has recently shared the details while out promoting his new animated pic, Sneaks.

Said Mackie, "I haven't talked to him, I just go a text saying, 'Good job,' and that he loved the movie. I haven't talked to him because we've both been running around. He's in the middle of Europe somewhere, working."  

Was Mackie slyly alluding to Evans appearing in the next Avengers film, which is currently filming in London? If Steve Rogers does appear in the film, what do you think he'll say about Sam's performance as his handpicked successor?

And speaking of Avengers: Doomsday, Mackie recently took to social media to share with MCU fans that he was currently flying out to the set to begin filming.

Recently, to celebrate the film becoming available for purchase on digital OnDemand, Marvel released the first 8 minutes of Brave New World, which you can check out HERE.

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on May 13th.

CLICK HERE for a full list of deleted scenes and special features. During its theatrical run, the film grossed  $414.1 million from an estimated production budget of $180 million. It currently has a 'rotten' approval rating of 48% on the aggregate film review website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Captain America: Brave New World, formerly titled New World Order, is a Phase 5 MCU that first hit North American theaters on February 14, 2025. Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luxe) directs from a script penned by Malcolm Spellman (Empire, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Dalan Musson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Matthew Orton (Moon Knight).

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross / Red Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

The film underwent substantial reshoots and cut several members of the Serpent Society, including Rosa Salazar's Diamondback and Seth Rollins' King Cobra.

About Captain America: Brave New World

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Curious About CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD? Watch the First 8 Minutes!
Related:

Curious About CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD? Watch the First 8 Minutes!
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Sees Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Trash The White House
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Sees Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Trash The White House

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/20/2025, 11:51 AM
Let me be FIRST to say...I ain't buying it.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/20/2025, 11:53 AM
In other words he said it was terrible and he feels bad for him but don’t let the media know.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/20/2025, 11:53 AM
Probably meant it more like this
User Comment Image
LoudLon
LoudLon - 4/20/2025, 12:02 PM
Mackie and Ford were the best things about it, IMO. I'm not saying I thought it was bad, I just felt it was middle of the MCU road, but bolstered by their performances.

I know it underperformed by only raking in 400 mil, but that's just low for an MCU flick. Most movies only wish they could pull in that "low".
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/20/2025, 12:05 PM
It was probably more like "good job ruining my franchise".
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/20/2025, 12:08 PM
"I'm gonna need the shield back."
Joking aside it was a bare bones movie. That's not good enough these days. Hoping Thunderbolts is actually a unique Marvel experience
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/20/2025, 12:10 PM
Still better than D&W.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/20/2025, 12:23 PM
@vectorsigma -

No it wasn’t.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/20/2025, 12:14 PM
Movie was OK. I just wish it had more Serpent Society involvement before they got cut.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/20/2025, 12:17 PM
"Good job,' and that he loved the movie."

- Chris Evans

"I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

- Also Chris Evans


User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 4/20/2025, 12:19 PM
The movie was completely harmless, no need to reboot or ignore the fourth one just keep making more cap movies they’re fun (probably with a better director this time)
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/20/2025, 12:25 PM

After Chris said this, did he pay him on the head and say, “You’ll get em next time slugger. “ ?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/20/2025, 12:26 PM
How did he fly straight towards the ground at 100 mph and land without breaking an ankle? he's not iron man

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder