ANDOR Season 2 First Reactions Hail Tony Gilroy's ROGUE ONE Prequel As A "Masterpiece"

ANDOR Season 2 First Reactions Hail Tony Gilroy's ROGUE ONE Prequel As A &quot;Masterpiece&quot;

The first reactions to the second season of Lucasfilm and Tony Gilroy's Andor are in, and it sounds like these 12 episodes surpass the acclaimed first season...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 20, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

With the second and final season of Andor set to premiere next week, the first reactions have been shared on social media following the show's Star Wars Celebration panel, and by all accounts, this season is even stronger than the first.

Andor is still widely viewed as the best Disney+ Star Wars series (some feel it's the best the galaxy far, far away has had to offer since the original trilogy), and if these reactions are any indication, Lucasfilm, Tony Gilroy and co. have managed to surpass the acclaimed first season on every level.

It certainly sounds like viewers are in for an emotional rollercoaster, as these final 12 episodes build towards the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. We know what fate ultimately awaits Cassian Andor and several other key characters, but it seems fans can expect a few surprises along the way.

Have a read through the X posts below.

Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Says creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, “One of the great thrills of making ‘Andor’ is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet -- ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes, broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/20/2025, 10:01 AM
I couldn't get past the first couple of season one episodes
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/20/2025, 10:05 AM
User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/20/2025, 10:25 AM
No surprise here.

Andor Season 1 was a masterpiece and legit the best Star Wars media we've had since 2005 (along with Rogue One).

I expected nothing less from Tony Gilroy as Season 2 looks equally great.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 4/20/2025, 10:43 AM
@kylo0607 - There's always talk of serious Oscar consideration for comicbook movies. I wonder if that should be for Star Wars now. Andor might do it.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/20/2025, 10:44 AM
@TGDestroyer - Emmys are the awards for TV shows.

But yes, if a Star Wars piece of content has a chance of getting it, it's Andor.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/20/2025, 10:27 AM
Can’t wait. So much good TV right now but this is the one I’ve been waiting for. And that says a lot considering I don’t like most of the modern Star Wars very much.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/20/2025, 10:29 AM
Best Star Wars series. Can’t wait.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/20/2025, 10:33 AM
Liberals who call new things masterpieces are not to be trusted.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/20/2025, 10:34 AM
Probs one of my fav bits of TV from the last few years. Light years ahead of any other SW stuff. I can’t wait. For anyone who still hasn’t seen S1 - get on it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/20/2025, 10:41 AM
The anticipation is high after season one. Can they stick the landing?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/20/2025, 10:45 AM
Still blows my mind the BEST Star Wars content since the original trilogy is a show no one asked for or wanted... ironic. Anyways I loved S1 and can't wait for S2

