ANDOR Season 2 First Reactions Hail Tony Gilroy's ROGUE ONE Prequel As A "Masterpiece"

With the second and final season of Andor set to premiere next week, the first reactions have been shared on social media following the show's Star Wars Celebration panel, and by all accounts, this season is even stronger than the first.

Andor is still widely viewed as the best Disney+ Star Wars series (some feel it's the best the galaxy far, far away has had to offer since the original trilogy), and if these reactions are any indication, Lucasfilm, Tony Gilroy and co. have managed to surpass the acclaimed first season on every level.

It certainly sounds like viewers are in for an emotional rollercoaster, as these final 12 episodes build towards the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. We know what fate ultimately awaits Cassian Andor and several other key characters, but it seems fans can expect a few surprises along the way.

Having watched the entire second season of #Andor, I can say it's a masterpiece in its entirety, even better than the first one. Complex, deep, emotional, and full of nuances. Mon Mothma stars in one of the best scenes in the entire saga. Tony Gilroy is a genius. pic.twitter.com/XuAxS5gy50 — Joaquín Teodoro (@elreportedehoy) April 19, 2025

Joining the ranks of Better Call Saul, #Andor is one of the most enriching prequels of all time. It was evident in season one, but it's cemented with season two. It enhances Rogue One and the Original Trilogy, and there's even a cool nod toward Star Wars: The Force Awakens. pic.twitter.com/xZ8ljGyUUt — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) April 19, 2025

I've just finished watching the entire second season of #Andor. It's absolutely phenomenal. I'll have a full review up next week. For now, all I can say is that it's extremely well-crafted. Not just some of the best #StarWars ever made, but some of the best television period. pic.twitter.com/HfXcs52jmJ — Erik 'daibo' Kain (@erikkain) April 19, 2025

ANDOR season 2 is an exhilarating and ethically probing revolutionary spy thriller, less a series of “four movies” than an intricately designed season of Star Wars on the nature of fascism and the need for rebellion — in all its forms. One of the best seasons of TV in years. pic.twitter.com/6T0w03PFhn — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) April 19, 2025

#Andor is the best series made for Disney+.



The richness and depth, the constantly tense stakes, and stunning filmmaking elevate Star Wars and the time period’s legacy, as a whole.



Season 2 is a relentlessly gripping, tremendously emotional, tragic, inspiring thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/Uv0Euovnai — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 19, 2025

#Andor S2 is the BEST Star Wars PERIOD! Tony Gilroy delivers a raw, gripping, & unflinchingly dark story that redefines the galaxy far, far away. Diego Luna & Genevieve O’Reilly unleash fierce, emotionally charged performances that demand your attention. A Star Wars masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/9oMPGnxG3L — Anthony Gagliardi @ Star Wars Celebration 🇯🇵 (@AJGaliardi) April 19, 2025

Andor S2 is a Masterpiece. Tony Gilroy has done the unthinkable and blows away his stunningly great season 1. The world building, the characters, and the action sequences are truly a sight to behold. There are twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. #Andor pic.twitter.com/XpoTPeiIlH — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) April 19, 2025

#Andor season 2 is the best Star Wars story since the original trilogy. Yes, I’m serious.



The plot is a masterful, timeless mirror to our own world yet gives us intense action and haunting performances from Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, and Genevieve O’Reilly. I’m blown away by it. pic.twitter.com/IXQOE180o1 — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) April 19, 2025

#Andor social embargo is up, so I can say the obvious now: it is the best TV you will see this year, and cements the show’s place in my all-time Top 5. It’s mature, it’s knotty, it’s uncompromising, and it’s emotional in ways you won’t see coming. And *that* arc? Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/cnHKPyUscK — Jordan King (@JordanMBKing) April 19, 2025

I’ve seen ALL of #Andor season 2 and it’s both Star Wars at its absolute best and a triumph of storytelling in general.



I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I gasped. It’s smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining and hugely resonant. Everything you want & more. It’s a miracle. pic.twitter.com/nsK8gnaRfq — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 19, 2025

I have watched the entire second season of #Andor and it is as good, if not better than the first. From an epic opening Tie Fighter heist to a finale that left me in tears, this show has it all. Hang on cause the last 6 eps are all bangers. Absolutely loved it.



Be prepared to… pic.twitter.com/rQTCi7mkTr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 19, 2025

#Andor S2 is a MASTERCLASS in slow-burn storytelling — GROUNDED, GRIPPING, and deeply focused on the personal sacrifices behind the rebellion. The structure is ambitious, sometimes uneven, but ultimately powerful. This is proof Star Wars thrives through genre, not nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/kGp20vmW8k — Justin @ Star Wars Celebration 🇯🇵 (@helloimjlaw) April 19, 2025

#ANDOR Season 2 is phenomenal. Often series reactions are done having seen just a few episodes, but not this time around. I’ve seen the full season and can wholeheartedly say, this is the best season of Star Wars TV I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/P0c3TtCMbf — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 19, 2025

#ANDOR S2 is a heart-wrenching triumph. Darker & more brutal than S1, Gilroy delivers stories that are raw, real & harrowing. It sounds fantastic & looks even better, beautifully capturing the beginning of Cassians end. Tissues = needed.



Full review incoming @HollywoodHandle pic.twitter.com/a12unaw5Rf — erin (@erinonfilm) April 19, 2025

Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Says creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, “One of the great thrills of making ‘Andor’ is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet -- ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes, broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).