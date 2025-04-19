SINNERS Concludes On An Emotional Note With A Must-Watch Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

Ryan Coogler's critically-acclaimed vampire drama, Sinners, is now in theaters, and if you want to know how the movie ends, you'll find a full breakdown of the last act along with a pair of post-credits scenes below.

Major spoilers ahead.

Before any supernatural elements are introduced, Sinners focuses on identical twins Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) as they prepare for the opening of a new juke joint they purchased from the clearly shady Hogwood (David Maldonado). After enlisting their talented musician cousin Sammie (Miles Caton) to perform, the brothers split up, with Smoke reconnecting with his estranged wife Annie (Wunmi Mosaku), and Stack running into former lover Mary (Hailee Steinfeld).

The night starts off well, but Sammie's exceptional singing/guitar playing - a truly incredible, audacious sequence that we're not going to spoil - soon draws the attention of a trio of vampires, and it's not long before all hell breaks loose.

Terrified of head vampire Remmick (Jack O'Connel) making good on his threat to pay her daughter a visit, Grace (Li Jun Li) invites the bloodsuckers inside the mill for a final confrontation. This proves to be a lethal mistake, and leads to the deaths of Grace, Annie, Pearline (Jayme Lawson) and Delta Slim (Delroy Lindo).

Smoke faces off with his now vampire brother, keeping him busy while Sammie makes his escape. Remmick follows the young musician outside, but is held at bay long enough for the sun to do its work and destroy Remmick and the rest of the vampires (or so we think).

As a distraught Sammy returns to his preacher father, Smoke waits for Hogwood and his KKK members, who Remmick warned him about earlier on. Smoke manages to dispatch all of his enemies, but is badly wounded in the process. As he lays dying, he has a vision of Annie and their late son beckoning him to the afterlife.

The mid-credits scene jumps forward to 1992, as we learn that Sammie went against his father's wishes and left Mississippi to start a successful career as a bluesman in Chicago. After a gig, Sammy is told that two old friends are waiting to see him, and in walks Stack and Mary, the only surviving vampires.

Stack tells his nephew that Smoke spared his life (well, undeath) on the condition that he left Sammie alone and never pursued him. Stack offers to turn Sammie into a vampire, but the old man tells him that he's "seen enough of this place."

Stack and Mary get up to leave, and Sammie tells his uncle that, even though he's still haunted by what happened, opening night all those years ago was the greatest time of his life. Stack agrees, as it was the last time he saw his brother, the last time he saw the sun, and "the only time I ever truly felt free."

The post-credits cuts back to a younger Sammy at his father's church, singing "This Little Light of Mine".

Sinners features a certain sequence that I'm sure will either make or break the movie for a lot of people. It's one of the most audacious choices I can recall seeing in any mainstream release, and it absolutely elevated the film for me. pic.twitter.com/Maj621WlLF — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) April 11, 2025

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.