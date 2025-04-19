STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Star Wars Celebration Trailer Leaks And Reveals A Surprise Debut And Return

STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Star Wars Celebration Trailer Leaks And Reveals A Surprise Debut And Return

Maul - Shadow Lord's first trailer was shown at Star Wars Celebration, but it's now leaked online. As well as teasing the canon debut of Darth Talon, we see the unexpected return of an Ahsoka character...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

We learned yesterday that the next Star Wars animated series will be Maul - Shadow Lord. Exploring The Phantom Menace villain's rise to the top of the criminal underworld, it promises to fill in some big gaps in the former Sith apprentice's history after The Clone Wars and before we caught up with him in Star Wars Rebels

The first trailer has now leaked online from Japan (via SFFGazette.com) and offers a much better idea of what to expect. For starters, we see that the animation style is very much in line with what Lucasfilm has delivered in recent series like The Bad Batch and the upcoming Tales of the Underworld.

The main focus of the teaser is to show Maul unleashing hell on his enemies. However, the big reveal comes when the iconic villain is revealed to be training a pink/red-skinned Twi'lek as his new apprentice.

This is almost certainly a young Darth Talon, yet another character Dave Filoni is bringing into canon from "Star Wars Legends" (a.k.a. the Expanded Universe).

George Lucas' plan was for her to be heavily featured in his Star Wars sequels as Maul's new apprentice, with her Master serving in an Emperor Palpatine-like role as a crimelord. Talon would have been his Darth Vader, but the idea was scrapped when Disney decided to head in another direction. It will be interesting to see how much of that we get here. 

There's another big reveal at the end as we see Marrok, the short-lived Sith Inquisitor from Ahsoka, confront Maul. He appears to know who Maul is - and was likely still alive at this point - so Filoni might finally give the mysterious character a backstory. 

"After the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire," reads a brief synopsis. "In a new series set after the events of the final season of The Clone Wars, Maul rises again to lead the underworld factions."

Sam Witwer, who first portrayed Maul in The Clone Wars and later reprised the role in Star Wars Rebels, is back to voice the iconic villain. He's made the character his own after taking over the role from The Phantom Menace's Peter Serafinowicz.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is currently in production and will debut on Disney+ in 2026. You can watch the leaked trailer below (and, if it's removed, another version can be found here).

Leaked Maul: Shadow Lord trailer
byu/PlasticCancel7 inStarWarsLeaks
AHSOKA: Hayden Christensen Confirmed To Return For Season 2; First Look At Rory McCann As Baylan Skoll
Related:

AHSOKA: Hayden Christensen Confirmed To Return For Season 2; First Look At Rory McCann As Baylan Skoll
AHSOKA Season 2 Star Wars Celebration Trailer Leaks And Reveals First Look At A New Sith-Like Villain
Recommended For You:

AHSOKA Season 2 Star Wars Celebration Trailer Leaks And Reveals First Look At A New Sith-Like Villain

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:33 AM
Basically Darth Talon.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/19/2025, 11:35 AM
This is literally just the original sequel trilogy story where Maul takes over the underworld factions and trains Darth Talon....minus Kylo and friends.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/19/2025, 11:35 AM
This looks great
Order66
Order66 - 4/19/2025, 11:46 AM
Holy shit that looks amazing.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/19/2025, 11:48 AM
Heck yeah! This looks terrific, cant wait for it.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/19/2025, 11:55 AM
Zero interest

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder