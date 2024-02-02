DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Tease A Clash With The Kingpin, Mayor Fisk's Slogan, And [SPOILER]'s Return

More photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have found their way online and they're packed full of big moments and fun revelations about the upcoming Disney+ series.

We start with what looks like yet another tense confrontation between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and The Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). It's hard to say what's happening here but we'd bed on this relating to Wilson Fisk's quest to become New York City's Mayor (if he doesn't already hold that role by this point).

It also appears as if Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney will make his return after previously appearing in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher. Actor Royce Johnson has hinted at his MCU return and it seems he's among the actors who survived Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul.

While this shot appears to show Cox just having fun between takes, it also reveals a closer look at a cap bearing Fisk's slogan. He's gone with "FISK CAN FIX IT," a hint that the villain has promised to make New York City great again, likely by ridding the Big Apple of its troublesome vigilantes.

New daredevil image pic.twitter.com/fF7M37xZZJ — Devil of Brooklyn (@FagDDevil) February 2, 2024

In this behind-the-scenes video, we see more of Murdock and Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn getting close, only for their walk to be disrupted by a group of extremely passionate and rowdy Fisk supporters.

By now, we're sure you can see the parallels between Fisk's bid for Mayor and a certain real-life U.S. Presidential candidate!

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now also expect to see Wilson Bethel suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.