DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Tease A Clash With The Kingpin, Mayor Fisk's Slogan, And [SPOILER]'s Return

More Daredevil: Born Again set photos have been revealed, this time featuring a tense confrontation with The Kingpin, more details on his quest to become Mayor, and the return of a key Daredevil character.

By JoshWilding - Feb 02, 2024 06:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

More photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have found their way online and they're packed full of big moments and fun revelations about the upcoming Disney+ series. 

We start with what looks like yet another tense confrontation between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and The Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). It's hard to say what's happening here but we'd bed on this relating to Wilson Fisk's quest to become New York City's Mayor (if he doesn't already hold that role by this point). 

It also appears as if Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney will make his return after previously appearing in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher. Actor Royce Johnson has hinted at his MCU return and it seems he's among the actors who survived Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul.

While this shot appears to show Cox just having fun between takes, it also reveals a closer look at a cap bearing Fisk's slogan. He's gone with "FISK CAN FIX IT," a hint that the villain has promised to make New York City great again, likely by ridding the Big Apple of its troublesome vigilantes. 

In this behind-the-scenes video, we see more of Murdock and Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn getting close, only for their walk to be disrupted by a group of extremely passionate and rowdy Fisk supporters. 

By now, we're sure you can see the parallels between Fisk's bid for Mayor and a certain real-life U.S. Presidential candidate! 

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now also expect to see Wilson Bethel suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock Locking Lips With [SPOILER]
HammerLegFoot - 2/2/2024, 6:37 AM
Did they make Kingpin skinny?
GhostDog - 2/2/2024, 7:14 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Vincent lost a lot of weight for health reasons and said he can’t keep gaining all the weight for Fisk at the age he is now. They give him a fat suit now.
HammerLegFoot - 2/2/2024, 7:15 AM
@GhostDog - Everyone cant be Christian Bale. But yea I thought they would have at least had him in a good looking fat suit.
TheVisionary25 - 2/2/2024, 7:19 AM
Vanessa is in it?.

Hopefully that means Ayelet Zurer is back in this because I thought she was good in the role…

However , she hasn’t acted since 2022 going by her filmography (and given she’s Israeli & the current geopolitical climate , Disney & Marvel might not want to step into that potential controversy).



Anyway , still looking forward to this regardless!!.
JoshWilding - 2/2/2024, 7:32 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Vanessa is in it, but she'll be played by Sandrine Holt instead!
GhostDog - 2/2/2024, 7:27 AM
Glad to see Mahoney coming back

“…a hint that the villain has promised to make New York City great again”

Josh when he typed this
TheVisionary25 - 2/2/2024, 7:30 AM
@GhostDog - I liked him even though he was a minor character.

View Recorder