DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Tease Show's Villain And Confirms Fan-Pleasing Change After Creative Overhaul

After concluding that Daredevil: Born Again wasn't working in its original form, Marvel Studios went back to the drawing board and overhauled the Disney+ series.

The original creative team was fired and showrunner Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) has been enlisted to make sense of what his predecessors came up with. Moon Knight and Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, meanwhile, are taking charge of the new episodes.

Production has finally resumed in New York City and we have lots to discuss after taking a closer look at the first set photos.

Firstly, there's graffiti depicting The Kingpin and it's signed with "Muse." A relatively new creation in the Daredevil mythos, the deranged artist taunted law enforcement and the Man Without Fear by staging elaborate crime scenes featuring the remains of his victims.

The biggest talking point, however, is a first look at Matt Murdock's law office. In the previous version of Daredevil: Born Again, it's said the plan was for the vigilante to set up a new firm after the death of Foggy and, potentially, Karen as well.

Here, though, we see a "Nelson, Murdock & Page" sign, conforming they're back in business! Now, it's possible this is from a very early point in the series and tragedy is still looming but we'd guess Marvel Studios has done the right thing and scrapped the notion of moving on from that Netflix era in such a dramatic fashion.

"During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, ‘Look, this is how we’ve got to do it now,'" Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio recently said of changes being made to the show. "So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that’s a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons."

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now also expect to see Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.