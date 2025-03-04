DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers: Here's How The Series Deals With The Fallout From Marvel Television's ECHO

In 2021, Marvel Studios was finally free to use characters from Netflix's slate of Defenders TV shows and started by bringing Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin into Hawkeye.

Still serving as New York City's Kingpin of Crime, his role in the death of Maya Lopez's father was exposed by Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. In retaliation, the young woman shot Wilson Fisk in the head, a nod to what happened in the comic books when she learned of his true nature.

As he did on the page, Fisk survived his injuries and was last seen in Marvel Television's Echo, a series it's fair to say most fans have already forgotten after it launched on Disney+ early last year.

In that, Fisk was shown to have utilised technology to speed up his recovery but parted ways with Maya when it became clear she wanted nothing more to do with her former father figure.

Daredevil: Born Again's first couple of episodes don't shy away from addressing the events of Echo. The Kingpin rocks a scar on his face throughout both episodes and, during a tense exchange with Matt Murdock, reflects on being gunned down by a "vigilante" who he hoped would be his protégé. Maya is never named but her betrayal still stings.

There are other ways Echo impacts the events of Daredevil: Born Again, including Wilson's relationship with his wife Vanessa. It turns out that, while he was hospitalised, she took over his criminal empire and did a pretty stellar job making it more successful than it ever was on her husband's watch.

As for Fisk, when he woke up, he left the hospital without seeing her so he could immediately reconcile with Maya. That hurt Vanessa and had a hugely negative effect on their now-strained marriage.

Of course, by far the biggest link is the fact Fisk makes good on Echo's post-credits scene tease by deciding to run for New York City Mayor. The series largely glosses over his campaign (his shooting is part of it, while an advisor suggests he cover his scar up) but he scores a decisive victory as the first episode comes to a close.

Whether Marvel Studios plans to bring Maya into Daredevil: Born Again either this season or during the next one remains to be seen. It would certainly make sense for her to return to New York, though Echo also served as a pretty definitive end to the character's journey if the decision is made to just move on (we're also not sure how well her powers would fit into this show's grounded tone).

Still, for Echo fans - Daredevil also appeared in that series, remember - the fact Daredevil: Born Again doesn't simply ignore what came before is bound to be appreciated.