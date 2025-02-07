DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Ayelet Zurer Shares Spoilery New Details About Wilson And Vanessa Fisk's Dynamic

Throughout Daredevil's original run on Netflix, we slowly started seeing Wilson Fisk's influence corrupt art dealer Vanessa. The two eventually married and, by the time season 3 ended, she was pretty much a full-blown villain.

Talking to Business Insider, Ayelet Zurer - who was initially replaced in the series by Sandrine Holt before the creative overhaul - shared some intriguing details about what became of Vanessa after The Kingpin's violent clash with Daredevil.

"Since he was gone, she took over a little bit and it's very hard to pull away from that. So some things are not sitting well and they have to deal with that," the actor teased. "Things changed in their relationship. We come in after a gap of time where they also haven't been together, I won't say too much about that. But when they return, they are the very strange lovers that they are."

It's still not clear how Marvel Studios intends to bridge the gap between Daredevil season 3 and Daredevil: Born Again. Hawkeye confirmed that Fisk was running New York City's underworld, though being shot in the head by Maya Lopez is bound to have sidelined him for a considerable amount of time.

Now, he's setting out to become the Big Apple's Mayor, another possible reason why Vanessa would be tasked with overseeing her husband's criminal empire in his absence.

Zurer added that they "start from mistrust and go back to trust, which is their core essence" and went on to address briefly being replaced by Holt in Daredevil: Born Again.

"I am always speaking to Vincent. He's a friend of mine, we're close friends. It didn't work out, and there was a great disappointment on my side, but I always, always wish him and also wished the team luck."

"It was such a nice surprise, you know, for me, cause I really, really liked the show, and I really like the relationship, and working with Vincent was always one of my, you know, highlights of career," she concluded.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.