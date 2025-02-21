DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Teasers Reveal A New Look At Bullseye, Muse, And Plenty Of Costumed Action

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Teasers Reveal A New Look At Bullseye, Muse, And Plenty Of Costumed Action

Two Daredevil: Born Again teasers have been released and they feature heaps of never-before-seen costumed action and some awesome shots of characters like The Kingpin, Bullseye, and Muse. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2025 04:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Two new teasers for Daredevil: Born Again have been released, offering a thrilling preview of the long-awaited revival. The sneak peeks include some great shots of Matt Murdock suited up as Daredevil and brief new looks at villains like Bullseye and Muse. 

We also see that the missing horn from the Man Without Fear's helmet ends up in someone's hands. Is that Wilson Fisk, or could Matt be carrying around a memento from his time as a vigilante? It's widely believed he'll give up being Daredevil for a time before realising Hell's Kitchen still needs him.

Marvel Studios has finally upped the ante with Daredevil: Born Again's marketing and we're hoping this means another trailer for the show is somewhere on the horizon. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum explained the importance of reuniting Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again

"The juices really got flowing and we started talking about, 'This is inevitable,'" he explained. "They're one of the essential rivalries, if not the most essential mirror image of each other that we have. It was never a question in my mind that we would be bringing them back, and that it needed to be Charlie and Vincent."

Executive producer Sana Amanat recalls Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige telling her, "We just have to make sure it's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, whatever we do with Daredevil."

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again teasers in the players below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

