DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Finale Score Might Have Confirmed Plans For A Future Team-Up With Spider-Man

A snippet of music from the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale appears to feature a nod to Spider-Man, potentially confirming that the web-slinger will eventually join the Man Without Fear's army...

By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again delivered a thrilling finale, but many fans are understandably disappointed that the only other vigilante who appeared was The Punisher. 

Jessica Jones, Echo, and Spider-Man were all likely contenders to help Matt Murdock turn the tide against Mayor Wilson Fisk. Heck, if the latter never shows up for a clash with the Kingpin of Crime, then what kind of Friendly Neighbourhood superhero is he, really? 

The hope among fans is that Daredevil could swing into Spider-Man: Brand New Day for a team-up, even if it's just a brief one. While we've already explained why Peter Parker showing up on streaming isn't likely, did the Daredevil: Born Again finale cleverly tease their future meeting?

A clip from the episode has been receiving a lot of attention for including what seems to be a nod to the web-slinger's theme from the Spider-Man movies. The similarities are impossible to ignore and surely couldn't have been a mistake by The Newton Brothers. The composers even appeared to confirm it was deliberate in a response on X. 

Considering the fact that Daredevil and Karen Page are talking about forming an army, this nod to Spidey feels significant...whether Marvel Studios makes good on the tease remains to be seen.

However, while we don't expect Spider-Man and Daredevil to take down the Kingpin together, a cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day could see the heroes work side-by-side for a quick battle with members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force before their respective attentions are diverted elsewhere.

With Daredevil: Born Again season 2 scheduled for release in March 2026, the Man Without Fear's battle with the Mayor could wrap up months before Spider-Man's next movie swings into theaters, so don't get your hopes up quite yet. 

For what it's worth, Charlie Cox remains eager to share the screen with Spider-Man. Talking to Rotten Tomatoes last month, he said, "There's a lot of story to tell with Spider-Man. If you're going up into the comics in any way, that will always be an itch that needs to be scratched."

Check out how The Newton Brothers responded to this Daredevil: Born Again theory in the X posts below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

