Why Isn't Tom Holland's Spider-Man In The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale?

Daredevil: Born Again's first season has come to a close, and there was no sign of Spider-Man from start to finish. Why couldn't Tom Holland swing in for a cameo? The answer is predictably complicated...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

"New Yorkers are tough," Mayor Wilson Fisk declared in Daredevil: Born Again's second episode. "We know how to take care of ourselves. We don’t need a gun-toting vigilante who wears a skull on his chest, or a man who dresses in a spider outfit, or a guy who wears devil horns to save us..."

That vague reference is the closest we get to seeing Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the Disney+ series. Charlie Cox made his official MCU debut as Matt Murdock in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, prompting speculation that Daredevil: Born Again might somehow return the favour.

Fans have long dreamed of seeing Spider-Man and Daredevil share the screen, and while Peter Parker's meeting with his "very good" lawyer was a nice nod to their shared history on the page, it wasn't enough. 

So, why doesn't Spider-Man appear in Daredevil: Born Again? It comes down to complicated rights issues. While Marvel Studios can use the web-slinger in the MCU, it's at Sony's discretion, and that studio won't give the thumbs up to gratuitous cameos that don't benefit the franchise they own. 

Spider-Man on television is also something of a tangled web. As Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently explained, "You know I’m not sure exactly what the rules are, but I think [Sony] have long-form television rights, I don’t know if that means he can show up. You can do like 30-minute animation I think."

Those long-form television rights explain why we got Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man from Marvel Animation. Sony and Amazon/MGM, meanwhile, are developing the upcoming live-action Spider-Noir series starring Nic Cage. 

Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul won't have helped matters either, as there's only so much that could be done given the restrictions created by the previous creative team (who planned for this to be more legal procedural than superhero drama). 

A full-blown team-up here was never overly likely for a multitude of reasons, though it's still strange to see nothing of how Spidey reacts to his vigilante activities being outlawed, especially when his last movie ended by making him a street-level superhero. There's always a chance Spider-Man: Brand New Day will touch on that, of course. 

That happening hinges on the movie being a street-level adventure rather than another Multiversal tale set after Avengers: Doomsday.

Unfortunately, with Daredevil: Born Again telling its own self-contained story, it feels like Matt Murdock will remain in his own separate corner of the MCU for the foreseeable future. With any luck, he'll at least reunite with some fellow Defenders.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Directors On Why [SPOILER] Wasn't In The Final Scene, Fisk's Evolution, And Season 2
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 4/16/2025, 9:42 AM
Peter Parker really can't catch a break, he went through all that he did just to be an outlaw yet again in Fisk's New York.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/16/2025, 9:46 AM
@WakandanQueen -
Would be a perfect time having Peter Parker at his lowest and getting hunted for them to do the Black Suit saga, but nope, we're heading into the multiverse again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 9:51 AM
@WakandanQueen - that damn Parker luck lol
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 4/16/2025, 9:43 AM
[frick] you Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Any Pascal and the rest of Sony. [frick] you [frick] you [frick] you [frick] you!
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/16/2025, 9:45 AM
@itzayaboy -
Nah, is the fault of the writers. They did an anti-vigilante plot-line in New York, name-dropped Spider-man and then don't deliver.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 4/16/2025, 9:49 AM
@Scarilian - False. They couldn’t do anything beyond Fisk’s line because the assholes I just mentioned are greedy and don’t care about the fans.
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 4/16/2025, 10:30 AM
@itzayaboy - More [frick]S are definitely deserved for them. There aren't enough [frick]S that they can receive!
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/16/2025, 9:44 AM
You can't tell the story they wanted to tell and ignore all the vigilantes - and that's what they are trying to do.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/16/2025, 9:46 AM
User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/16/2025, 9:50 AM
Just made me really wish we were getting a street level Spider-Man movie for the next film, but at this point I doubt it and it will be heavy multiverse. A damn shame because it would have been a great time in Peter’s personal arc and for what is going down in New York to do that. Having him team up with Daredevil against a Kingpin Sinister Six would have been a dream come true.
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 4/16/2025, 10:32 AM
@MrDandy - This is a Dandy idea! Would be a dream come true following No Way Home.
seakhan
seakhan - 4/16/2025, 9:54 AM
DD: BA season 2 is shooting in NYC right now and S-M: BND starts shooting in London in June. You can't convince me that Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and probably Jon Bernthal don't already have plane tickets to the UK right after they wrap. All I could think of during last night's episode was what Peter Parker was doing when his city blacked out. And now DD is going to war? C'mon... No way (home) Spider-Man doesn't show up at the end of season 2 and DD doesn't show up in S-M: BND.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/16/2025, 10:05 AM
It's quite interesting where the end of this season has left New York, and how that's going to inform Spiderman 4. Especially with DD talking about putting his own army together. Things seem primed for DD and Spiderman to meet, and or join forces in their fight to bring back order to New York.

I have a feeling it's probably primed more for the likes of the Defenders, and smaller heroes that won't show up in the movies. But one can hope that they are able to get Spiderman in the mix somehow. Having DD show up in Spiderman 4 seems more likely than him showing up in DD because of the weird Sony stuff though. Fingers crossed they at least try to give the fans what they're craving.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/16/2025, 10:14 AM
When something like this happens, this is definitely when things get tricky. Spider-Man is a vigilante and would 100% show up, since he's a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but he's a friendly Sony neighborhood cash cow, so they don't want him in things they cannot profit from.

I hope the resolution of Part 2 leaves Fisk as mayor so that could lead into a Spider-Man movie, but the multiverse saga already guarantees that Part 4 will deal with that rather than street-level threats. I'm just ready for some Spider-Slayers and Scorpion; I don't even care about the black suit stuff.

