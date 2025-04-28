DAREDEVIL Showrunner Explains Why Netflix Series Wasn't Connected To The MCU: "We Had Very Limited Access"

DAREDEVIL Showrunner Explains Why Netflix Series Wasn't Connected To The MCU: &quot;We Had Very Limited Access&quot;

Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight has shared insights into the show's lack of connections to the wider MCU, confirming that the team working on the Netflix series had one hand tied behind their backs.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

When Daredevil premiered on Netflix in 2015, it did so to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The money that studios spend on streaming now has increased significantly, and this series was overseen by a very frugal Marvel Television. 

While there was plenty of costumed action, the show limited the Man Without Fear's powers and had few links to the wider MCU.

There were some vague references to the events of The Avengers—"The Incident"—and a handful of superheroes (who were typically described but never named), and the series never seemed to move beyond 2012; the Sokovia Accords were ignored, for example. 

Steven DeKnight was the showrunner on Daredevil season 1 and has now revealed why the series didn't feature any splashy cameos or more obvious connections to what was happening in theaters. 

"The MCU and Marvel Television at the time were not exactly simpatico," he admitted. "We had very, very limited access to the toys and had to basically stay in our lane. Which isn't a complaint!"

DeKnight added, "I think it forced us to really concentrate on character and not flashy cameos or gimmicks."

While Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist are now considered loose MCU canon, that wasn't always the plan and Daredevil: Born Again was originally envisioned as a full reboot. 

Marvel Studios taking full control of the Man Without Fear has made all the difference; so far, we've seen Daredevil interact with Peter Parker and She-Hulk, while The Kingpin battled Hawkeye and mentored Echo. 

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently reflected on the Marvel Television deal and didn't have many positives to share about his experiences with the previous regime; Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter held the pursestrings, and Jeph Loeb was tasked with overseeing the studio's output.

"We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money. I thought we could make money with great television."

"You want to work with people whose incentives are aligned with yours. When people are producing for you, they’re trying to produce as cheaply as possible. My incentive is to make it as great as possible," Sarandos continued. "That’s a lesson that I take forever."

"As producers, whatever [Marvel] didn’t spend, they kept. So every time we wanted to add something to the show to make it better, it was a fistfight," he concluded. 

Check out DeKnight's Daredevil comments in full below. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Calls Woke Agenda Criticisms Absolute Nonsense
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Calls Woke Agenda Criticisms "Absolute Nonsense"
JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ben Affleck Reflects On His Disappointing Stint As Matt Murdock In 2003's DAREDEVIL
Recommended For You:

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ben Affleck Reflects On His "Disappointing" Stint As Matt Murdock In 2003's DAREDEVIL

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/28/2025, 11:39 AM
Agents of Shield tried so hard to stay lined up with what was happening in the MCU. I may go back and watch from the beginning

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder