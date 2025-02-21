HAWKEYE Star Tony Dalton Officially Joins DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN; "Special Look" Reveals Action-Packed Footage

HAWKEYE Star Tony Dalton Officially Joins DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN; &quot;Special Look&quot; Reveals Action-Packed Footage

It's finally been confirmed that Hawkeye star Tony Dalton is reprising his role as Jack Duquesne in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios has also released a new featurette for the long-awaited revival...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Variety

Last August, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claimed that Daredevil: Born Again will feature an appearance from Hawkeye star Tony Dalton as the returning Jack Duquesne. Now, that's been confirmed by Variety

We don't know whether he'll have finally become Swordmaster by the time we next see him, though Jack did have links to organised crime and, thanks to Eleanor Bishop, The Kingpin.

Perhaps he'll be one of the people Matt Murdock represents in court? He's bound to have been caught up in the mess created by Eleanor and, seeing as she can name Fisk as the mastermind behind her criminal enterprises, Matt Murdock is sure to have taken an interest (further tying this story to the wider MCU in the process).

We'd bet on Duquesne's role being relatively grounded and in keeping with Daredevil: Born Again's tone. Still, there's at least a slim chance he'll suit up seeing as the series features the likes of White Tiger and The Punisher. Hopefully, he's not taken out by Kingpin because Dalton was great fun to watch. 

His first major Hollywood role was as the unforgettable Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul. Dalton will next be seen alongside Dave Bautista and Bobby Cannavale in action thriller Trap House.

A new featurette for Daredevil: Born Again has also been released and it's packed full of new behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and scenes from the highly anticipated revival series.

You can check that out in the player below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Teasers Reveal A New Look At Bullseye, Muse, And Plenty Of Costumed Action
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Teasers Reveal A New Look At Bullseye, Muse, And Plenty Of Costumed Action
Charlie Cox Addresses AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leak; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Clip Sees Matt Meet Mayor Fisk
Recommended For You:

Charlie Cox Addresses AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY "Leak"; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Clip Sees Matt Meet Mayor Fisk

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/21/2025, 1:33 PM
Tony Dalton elevates everything he is on.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/21/2025, 1:39 PM
@Malatrova15 - Best part of that otherwise pretty mid show. I enjoyed it for what it was but my wife is convinced Hawkeye only stuck around to help because he wants to bang Hailee Steinfeld. Can't unsee it now
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/21/2025, 1:35 PM
maybe he can be a real character this time and not a joke
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/21/2025, 1:36 PM
@harryba11zack - this news reminded me why Hawkeye did nothin for me, was really bummed he wasnt the actual Swordsman character.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/21/2025, 1:38 PM
This guy felt like an SNL character
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 1:46 PM
Man the show looks so good , can’t wait!!.

Also nice to have Tony Dalton back as Jack Duquesne since I enjoyed him as that character in Hawkeye so it would be nice to see what he’s been up to after that…

I don’t remember him directly having ties to organized crime in Hawkeye but being moreso a red herring for Eleanor & Kingoin in that show , I think even helps the heroes at the end.

Swordsman has been both villain & hero in the comics so I think it would be cool if we see him as a more grey character in the context of this show which seems to be heavier then his prior appearance.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder