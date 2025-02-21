HAWKEYE Star Tony Dalton Officially Joins DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN; "Special Look" Reveals Action-Packed Footage

Last August, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claimed that Daredevil: Born Again will feature an appearance from Hawkeye star Tony Dalton as the returning Jack Duquesne. Now, that's been confirmed by Variety.

We don't know whether he'll have finally become Swordmaster by the time we next see him, though Jack did have links to organised crime and, thanks to Eleanor Bishop, The Kingpin.

Perhaps he'll be one of the people Matt Murdock represents in court? He's bound to have been caught up in the mess created by Eleanor and, seeing as she can name Fisk as the mastermind behind her criminal enterprises, Matt Murdock is sure to have taken an interest (further tying this story to the wider MCU in the process).

We'd bet on Duquesne's role being relatively grounded and in keeping with Daredevil: Born Again's tone. Still, there's at least a slim chance he'll suit up seeing as the series features the likes of White Tiger and The Punisher. Hopefully, he's not taken out by Kingpin because Dalton was great fun to watch.

His first major Hollywood role was as the unforgettable Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul. Dalton will next be seen alongside Dave Bautista and Bobby Cannavale in action thriller Trap House.

A new featurette for Daredevil: Born Again has also been released and it's packed full of new behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and scenes from the highly anticipated revival series.

You can check that out in the player below.

“It’s hard to come to terms with your violent nature.”



The cast and creative team behind #DaredevilBornAgain discuss starting the journey again. Marvel Television’s all-new series premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MeiX82t6M5 — Daredevil (@Daredevil) February 21, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.