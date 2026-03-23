How DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's THUNDERBOLTS* Connection May Tease Plans For SHADOWLAND And Dark Avengers

Heading into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, there's been a lot of speculation surrounding Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles. Is he secretly a character like Mister Fear, or Quinn Stromwyn, one of the billionaire twins who wanted to put Mayor Wilson Fisk in the White House?

During a recent interview, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that "Mr. Charles [is] somebody who lives in the Val world," referring to Thunderbolts* villain and New Avengers founder, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. So, chances are he's a CIA spook who comes to Hell's Kitchen at her request.

Scardapane also teased, "I would love [Val] to be part of our world. There's a story in the back of my head I would love to tell you, but I don't know; those choices aren't mine."

What could he be referring to, and what does Val's connection with Mr. Charles mean for Daredevil: Born Again and beyond? Well, we already know that she used O.X.E. to create an immensely powerful superhuman who was eventually revealed as Bob, a.k.a. The Sentry.

It's safe to assume then that Val not only has a keen interest in the superpowered individuals protecting the streets of New York, but also a vested interest in keeping Fisk in power. After all, who better than a corrupt politician to help her maintain her grasp on the country? She could even use Red Hook to cement her power in America and to bolster the CIA's operations overseas.

Crucially, this may all factor into some big MCU storylines. During Ed Brubaker's Daredevil run, "Dark Reign" was in full effect, and the Thunderbolts were established as a team of inmates from The Raft who had been forced into the Government's servitude. Eventually, when Norman Osborn took power, they became the Dark Avengers. Or, perhaps in this case, the Dark Defenders?

If theories that Season 2 ends with Matt Murdock behind bars are correct, then a logical next step beyond that—especially with The Hand set to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—would be for Daredevil to eventually go off the deep end and establish Shadowland in the heart of New York, as the ninja clan's new leader.

If a villain like Bullseye were to fall under the control of Val as part of her "Dark Avengers," then it's easy to picture her dispatching Dex to deal with a Daredevil who has established his foreboding base of operations in the Big Apple. Remember, in the comic book version of the storyline, The Beast took control of the hero when he crossed the line and killed Bullseye.

Whether Mr. Charles emerges as a shadowy puppet master pulling strings for Val, a catalyst for Fisk's downfall (he may be working against him), or the spark that pushes Matt toward his darkest hour, one thing is clear: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 could set the stage for a street-level reckoning that echoes into the wider MCU, thanks to this intriguing Val connection.

If the Man Without Fear truly falls—or rises as something new—heading into Season 3, Hell's Kitchen might never be the same. Now, the real question isn't just who Mr. Charles truly is: it's how far Daredevil will go to protect his city.