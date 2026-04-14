Is Daredevil: Born Again Star Mike Colter Hinting At [Spoiler]'s Season 3 Return?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will welcome Mike Colter and Finn Jones back to the MCU as Luke Cage and Danny Rand. Yesterday, Colter took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes photos from his time on set, one of which he later deleted because it contained a massive Season 2 finale spoiler.

A few noteworthy names have commented on Colter's now-spoiler-free post, including Iron Fist and Defenders star Jessica Henwick. She played Colleen Wing in the Netflix shows, and when we last saw her, she was wielding the power of the Iron Fist.

The actor's cryptic response to the actress has led to a renewed wave of speculation that she's also set to appear in the Disney+ series next year. It's admittedly not much to go on, but given the Luke Cage actor's apparent habit of dropping spoilers, there might be something to this.

In February, Henwick was asked about a possible appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. "I’m not on Daredevil: Born Again," she replied with a laugh. "I did, however, go and hang out on set, and I had a great time. I can say that the new season is going to be incredible. It’s incredible. Seeing Charlie in the suit was so nostalgic and fun. He’s just so perfect in that role."

"What a great guy, what a great show. I’m really excited for the fans," she continued. "They’re going to be happy. And fans of the Netflix shows will be very happy."

At the time, many fans argued that there was something suspicious about her set visit, but whether she was there to gear up for a return as Colleen in Season 3 remains to be seen. What we can tell you is that the character isn't in the current batch of episodes.

It would be a shame to bring Danny back without her, especially as the Iron Fist TV series left the character in such an interesting place. Of course, if Colleen is returning for Daredevil: Born Again, then Simone Missick's Misty Knight surely won't be far behind...

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.