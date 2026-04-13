Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals Why Peter Parker And The Punisher Fight [Spoiler]

There's a very good chance that we'll learn more about Spider-Man: Brand New Day at CinemaCon tonight. A trailer is wishful thinking this soon after the teaser, but a poster and some story details are certainly possible.

We'll keep you updated on that front, but a new rumour is receiving a lot of attention online today. This one comes our way from frequent leaker @MyTimeToShineH, who claims to have learned what leads to the return of the Savage Hulk and why he ends up fighting Peter Parker and Frank Castle.

Making sense of a few previous Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumours, the insider writes, "Jean Grey will take control of the Hulk and turn him into Grey Hulk." From there, the powerful psychic will reportedly "make him fight Spider-Man and Punisher."

When we meet the MCU's Jean Grey, it seems she'll have a penchant for controlling minds. Why she'd force the Hulk to fight his fellow heroes is a mystery to us, especially as this paints her in a somewhat villainous light.

Yet again, we're forced to wonder whether the whole "Jean Grey" narrative is a huge misdirect on Marvel Studios' part, especially when it still doesn't make much sense for the X-Men icon to debut in a Spider-Man movie.

Still, if Jean is being influenced or controlled by the Department of Damage Control, we can't discount the possibility that she's not exactly herself when the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day play out.

One thing we can say for certain, though, is that Spidey's newfound alliance with The Punisher will be front and centre in this movie.

That's something Tom Holland alluded to in a recent interview, when he teased the dynamic between the two characters. "I am so excited for people to see John Bernthal as the Punisher in this movie. You know, he's come from a very different world."

"He's in the R-rated universe, and we've basically picked him up and plonked him into our world, and he absolutely sings in this movie. He is incredible," the actor continued. "The relationship between Spider-Man and the Punisher is so funny, and it changed a lot, and it evolved a lot as we were shooting because Jon and I would improvise."

"It started as this relationship of two people that really kind of hate each other, I guess, and then as we started improvising, it became this big brother-little brother rivalry, and it might be my favourite dynamic that I've ever seen with Spider-Man," Holland added.

Check back here later for all the updates on Spider-Man: Brand New Day from CinemaCon.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.