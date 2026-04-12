Daredevil: Born Again Behind The Scenes Photo Reveals Another Big Change Made By Creative Overhaul

Matt Murdock's apartment was destroyed in Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again, and, presumably, so was his armoury. We know it housed several different suits, and a closer look at those has been revealed in a new behind-the-scenes photo.

We see his red MCU costume, along with what the Man Without Fear wore in Echo and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. There's also a silver cowl, though no suit to go along with it. While not confirmed, this could be a nod to the "Hand of God" costume that Matt briefly wore during the tail end of Chip Zdarsky's Daredevil run.

Look closer, and you'll notice that the yellow cowl is missing a horn. This appears to confirm that, in the pre-overhaul version of Daredevil: Born Again, Matt was going to carry the yellow horn as a reminder of his vigilante past, not the red one.

That means his yellow suit from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was going to be the suit he started the series in before giving up his identity as Daredevil in the wake of Foggy Nelson's death. It's previously been reported that the lawyer was going to die off-screen, at the hands of the corrupt cops who eventually form the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

We may never fully know what Daredevil: Born Again looked like before that creative overhaul, but it was clearly a very different beast. As a reminder, it wasn't connected to Netflix's Daredevil and didn't feature Bullseye, The Punisher, Foggy, or Karen Page.

Charles Soule with a better look at Daredevil’s suit vault from ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 1.



Suits on display: DDBA S1, Echo, and Ketchup & Mustard. pic.twitter.com/bHu8Iv2j82 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 10, 2026

Marvel Studios has also released a new featurette for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, taking us behind the scenes of Mayor Wilson Fisk's violent boxing match with Mike Melendez, a.k.a. Matterhorn

Enter the ring with a behind-the-scenes look at #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 Episode 4. Stream now on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/0Hw64LvHPT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 11, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.