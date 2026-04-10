Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Poster Finds The Man Without Fear Ready To Raise Hell

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's latest episode ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, and with us now at the halfway point, it seems the best is yet to come from the Man Without Fear's Disney+ series.

Now, a new poster for the show has been released. The striking image promises that Matt Murdock will raise hell in New York as his war with Mayor Wilson Fisk continues, though it's the Kingpin who will be on the warpath after what happened to Vanessa.

A second one-sheet has been released, putting that familiar trinket front and centre, which, when thrown by Bullseye and shattered by Fisk's boxing belt, proved surprisingly deadly.

During a recent interview with Collider, Daredevil: Born Again stars Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox were asked what they hope fans will be saying after watching the Season 2 finale.

"The only thing I care about is that they were thoroughly entertained and that they want to see another season," the Kingpin actor said. "I don't particularly like watching the stuff that I do, but in this case, because we're executive producers on this show, we need to watch them and, you know, I just kind of focus on what Charlie does rather than what I do. I just think that he's magnificent in the role."

"I hope people start to, if they haven't already, because he's got an enormous amount of fans. We do a lot of cons together when we can. And his fans are huge in numbers," D'Onofrio continued. "I just hope that everybody feels the way that I do about Charlie's performance in the show. I think he's the actor doing the best performance of a superhero right now, I think. That's my opinion."

Cox, flattered by his co-star's praise, responded, "I'm horrified by compliments. We all know how iconic Vincent's portrayal of Fisk is. Yeah, I think what Vincent said initially, it was about being entertained. That is the primary concern, you know. And the fun thing about this season is that it really builds to an unbelievable crescendo, to a very exciting ending. The last two episodes in particular are just, I think, really thrilling."

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 posters below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.