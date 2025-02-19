Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms The Return Of Daredevil's Fellow DEFENDERS Is "Very Much" Being Explored

There have been persistent rumors that Daredevil's fellow Defenders will eventually follow the Man Without Fear into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like there are indeed tentative plans in place to (re)introduce at least some of the other heroes from Netflix's now defunct Marvel shows.

While speaking to EW about Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum hinted that it may only be a matter if time before we see Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist/Danny Rand in the MCU.

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

Of course, we already know that Matt Murdock is going to be joined by several familiar faces from the Daredevil Netflix series, including Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), but what about other important characters such as Elektra (played by Elodie Young in the Netflix shows) and ninja clan the Hand?

"Who knows what the future brings? Once we arc out here, there's obviously any number of stories that we'd want to revisit or pull from the comics that involve Elektra or the Hand or any part of the Daredevil mythos," Winderbaum said.

“100 percent it’s in the back of our heads," Sana Amanat, another executive producer on Daredevil: Born Again, adds. "Eventually we’ll try to figure out a bit more with that."

We had heard that Ritter was actually supposed to appear in Born Again before plans changed following the writers' strike, so perhaps her hard-drinking PI will return in season 2?

How would you feel about Jones, Cage and Rand - played by the same actors - officially making the jump to the MCU?

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.