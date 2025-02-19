Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms The Return Of Daredevil's Fellow DEFENDERS Is "Very Much" Being Explored

Though he doesn't actually come right out and say it, Marvel's Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that there have been discussions about bringing Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones into the MCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 19, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

There have been persistent rumors that Daredevil's fellow Defenders will eventually follow the Man Without Fear into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like there are indeed tentative plans in place to (re)introduce at least some of the other heroes from Netflix's now defunct Marvel shows.

While speaking to EW about Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum hinted that it may only be a matter if time before we see Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist/Danny Rand in the MCU.

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

Of course, we already know that Matt Murdock is going to be joined by several familiar faces from the Daredevil Netflix series, including Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), but what about other important characters such as Elektra (played by Elodie Young in the Netflix shows) and ninja clan the Hand?

"Who knows what the future brings? Once we arc out here, there's obviously any number of stories that we'd want to revisit or pull from the comics that involve Elektra or the Hand or any part of the Daredevil mythos," Winderbaum said.

“100 percent it’s in the back of our heads," Sana Amanat, another executive producer on Daredevil: Born Again, adds. "Eventually we’ll try to figure out a bit more with that."

We had heard that Ritter was actually supposed to appear in Born Again before plans changed following the writers' strike, so perhaps her hard-drinking PI will return in season 2?

How would you feel about Jones, Cage and Rand - played by the same actors - officially making the jump to the MCU? Drop us a comment down below, and check out a new graphic of Daredevil and the Kingpin coming face-to-face.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/19/2025, 1:02 PM
Kinda want the heroes for hire to be recast
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/19/2025, 1:10 PM
@Izaizaiza - the luke cage actor wasn't that bad
User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/19/2025, 1:18 PM
@harryba11zack - He's a good actor. Love him in Evil. Would be be ok if he came back, but I think marvel could do better
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/19/2025, 1:26 PM
@harryba11zack - He was

Dude complained about action scenes in superhero show

McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/19/2025, 1:27 PM
@Izaizaiza - yeah he's great in Evil. Which reminds me I gotta finish that final season.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/19/2025, 1:05 PM
...Nice.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/19/2025, 1:06 PM
canon
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/19/2025, 1:10 PM
I think recasting should not be entirely dismissed
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/19/2025, 1:12 PM
You keep Finn Jones far away from this!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/19/2025, 1:15 PM
@bobevanz - I feel like Bill Skarsgard would be great in the role but also think he's better than the role
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/19/2025, 1:57 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - He already did similar action role in Boy Kills World and he has the physique for Danny Rand

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/19/2025, 1:14 PM
Good. Bring them all back.

I'm ready to assume the Netflix universe is just very closely parallel to the MCU, and that's why most of the characters have the same look/backstory, unless specifically stated otherwise.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/19/2025, 1:15 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - ah, we've found common ground
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/19/2025, 1:28 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - so what The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker season 1 are to the DCU then
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/19/2025, 1:16 PM
Please and thank you.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/19/2025, 1:17 PM
LC and IF should be recast imo. But keep Danny as the IF.

Anyways, what the hell has finn jones done since IF... like seriously, dude fell off the planet i feel like
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/19/2025, 1:57 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I wouldn't mind seeing him back as Danny with better material
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 1:21 PM
Don't [frick] up DD:BA Winderbaum!
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 2/19/2025, 1:24 PM
If the bring back like cage. Please stay away from race stories. They are so cliche and outdated.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/19/2025, 1:37 PM
@Lokiwasright - They have to reboot

Netflix preacher Luke Cage will rely on race stories
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/19/2025, 1:34 PM
Reboot

Don't want this Netflix crappy diet Daredevil to be canon. Destroyed Bride of nine spiders, Orson Randall (his look) and Danny Rand

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RaddRider
RaddRider - 2/19/2025, 1:37 PM
Careful what you ask for with recasting Danny. Gonna mess around and end up with the Lin Lie version of Iron Fist
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/19/2025, 1:52 PM
@RaddRider - Don't think they would go with Lin Lie cos of Shang Chi. I know they race swapped characters before but with Danny they might cast someone half Asian. Even if they go with Lin Lie version, it'll be an upgrade from Netflix version.

Kevin Feige already talked about Immortal Iron Fist comics and Iron Fist potential movie adaptation in 2010 interview. Everything he mentioned got greenlit except Iron Fist


?si=7B-lOB-CIaICiDRT
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 1:38 PM
Yes please!!.

I would love to see Ritter and Colter back as both Jessica Jones & Luke Cage respectively aswell as Finn Jones as Iron Fist which I think is the biggest question mark…

LC S2 was his peak imo in which Finn showed that with the right writing & direction that he can be a good & truly likable Danny Rand (aswell as given a good amount of time training which he was post Defenders)

Dude is also ripped now so better time then ever imo to bring him back!!.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/19/2025, 1:42 PM
Good, I still want more Heroes for Hire.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/19/2025, 1:46 PM
If they gave Finn Jones some decent dialogue, better characterization, decent direction and made Iron Fist not so grossly underpowered I think he'd actually do alright.

Bring back the rest for sure.

