New BORN AGAIN Set Photos Feature Daredevil & Bullseye In Costume; May Confirm A Major SPOILER

As production continues on Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, these latest photos and video from the set give us a first glimpse of Charlie Cox suited-up as the Man Without Fear, as well as a blurry look at Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.

Though the shots are quite blurry, Bethel appears to be sporting a blue/navy costume, which is reportedly a version of the suit the villain wears in the comics. The photos of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen are a little clearer, and the vigilante does seem to be decked out in a slightly different outfit to the one we saw in Echo.

Now, here's where things may get spoiler-y !

Though we don't have any photos to confirm this, reports from the set claim that the scene being filmed here involves Karen Page being killed (presumably by Bullseye).

Given what transpires in the Born Again comic and the fact that Deborah Ann-Woll is only expected to appear in three episodes, this probably won't come as a major surprise, but we're sure some fans will still be disappointed if Karen does meet her end in the show.

Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson also features in the sequence, but, as far as we know, is alive and well - after this encounter, at least.

Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who will likely be running for mayor of NYC when the story gets underway. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, but we haven't seen him in any set photos yet.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.