"Vigilantes Are NOT Heroes" In Action-Packed, Intense New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TV Spot

A third Daredevil: Born Again TV spot has been released and this one spends quite a bit of time focusing on Matt Murdock the lawyer before shifting focus to his vigilante activities as the Man Without Fear.

Unsurprisingly, Mayor Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime, is setting out to frame street-level superheroes in a negative light. He makes it clear to the people of New York City that they're not heroes, something we'd imagine will have a huge impact on 'ol Hornhead...and perhaps Spider-Man as well.

There's plenty of action to be found here too. Aside from fight scenes, we see Daredevil using his billy clubs to swing through the streets of Hell's Kitchen, a visual we were never really treated to in Netflix's Daredevil.

During a recent interview, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio teased the evolution of Matt and Fisk's dynamic. The former promised what sounds like an explosive confrontation featuring the duo which is separate from their meeting in the diner showcased in sneak peeks like this one.

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object," the actor teased. "It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself."

"There's actually an episode later on in the season where in an original draft we had a conversation, and I brought this up. I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes,'" Cox added, hinting at what sounds like a physical confrontation. "So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

For D'Onofrio, he's going from being the Kingpin of Crime to New York City's Mayor. Like Matt, we don't expect Fisk to turn over a new leaf and the actor confirmed as much when he said, "Anything on our show is, nine out of 10 times, leading to something that's even bigger and crazier. For Fisk, this journey is a path to more control..."

Watch this new Daredevil: Born Again TV spot in the player below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.