ECHO Star Alaqua Cox Shares Hopes To Join The Avengers And Teases Her Future Beyond The MCU

After her work in Hawkeye and Echo, it seems fair to say that Alaqua Cox is up there with Iman Vellani as one of Marvel Studios' best finds. Now, the actress weighs in on her future in the MCU and beyond.

By JoshWilding - Jan 18, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Alaqua Cox has proven herself a powerhouse talent in Marvel Studios projects like Hawkeye and Echo. After receiving widespread critical acclaim for her work in the latter series, all eyes are understandably on what the actress does next. 

Native American, deaf, and an amputee, Cox is something of a trailblazer on screen, particularly after performing her own stunts as Maya Lopez.  

Deadline recently caught up with the actress and asked what she hopes the future holds in store for Echo's title character. "Honestly, I wouldn’t mind if Maya joined the Avengers," she revealed. "I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun."

"I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he’s from Wisconsin, and I’m from Wisconsin. So we have that in common," Cox continued.  "But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it’d be amazing to work with him."

"I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already." 

Despite debuting in the pages of Daredevil, Maya does have a history with The Avengers, eventually joining the team after acquiring the Phoenix Force. Echo leaves the character in limbo, though she can easily return to New York with her newfound abilities in a future project. 

The trade later asked Cox about her acting aspirations beyond the MCU. "Oh my gosh, I keep getting offered all these bad guy roles. And honestly, I want to try something different," she says. "I want to try maybe a comedy role or suspense movie. I would love to be able to play a role in a horror film.  Those are my favorite kind of films. I loved watching them growing up."  

Echo spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

The five-episode streaming event also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild IndianThe English), Graham Greene (1883Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower MoonStumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation DogsAmerican Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (HawkeyeGodfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. 

Vigor - 1/18/2024, 11:06 AM
Obviously she's a bad addition to avengers considering how cosmic and powerful avengers are becoming
But she would be a good foil for hulk when he's enraged with her healing touch
garu - 1/18/2024, 11:07 AM
how will she know when someone screams "Avengers Assemble!!"?

Will she just wait for everyone to start running or what
thedrudo - 1/18/2024, 11:11 AM
@garu - She will just have to wear that piece of Fisk eye-tech.
Coach - 1/18/2024, 11:09 AM
I don't see her as an Avenger, I can see her as a street level anti-hero working with the Netflix characters, which is what happened in her show. I can't see her battling a Dr. Doom or a Galactus type threat.

View Recorder