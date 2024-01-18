ECHO Star Alaqua Cox Shares Hopes To Join The Avengers And Teases Her Future Beyond The MCU

Alaqua Cox has proven herself a powerhouse talent in Marvel Studios projects like Hawkeye and Echo. After receiving widespread critical acclaim for her work in the latter series, all eyes are understandably on what the actress does next.

Native American, deaf, and an amputee, Cox is something of a trailblazer on screen, particularly after performing her own stunts as Maya Lopez.

Deadline recently caught up with the actress and asked what she hopes the future holds in store for Echo's title character. "Honestly, I wouldn’t mind if Maya joined the Avengers," she revealed. "I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun."

"I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he’s from Wisconsin, and I’m from Wisconsin. So we have that in common," Cox continued. "But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it’d be amazing to work with him."

"I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already."

Despite debuting in the pages of Daredevil, Maya does have a history with The Avengers, eventually joining the team after acquiring the Phoenix Force. Echo leaves the character in limbo, though she can easily return to New York with her newfound abilities in a future project.

The trade later asked Cox about her acting aspirations beyond the MCU. "Oh my gosh, I keep getting offered all these bad guy roles. And honestly, I want to try something different," she says. "I want to try maybe a comedy role or suspense movie. I would love to be able to play a role in a horror film. Those are my favorite kind of films. I loved watching them growing up."

A promise is a promise.



All episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Echo are now streaming on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.



Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream.

All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9. pic.twitter.com/crmHsr6weD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 16, 2024

Echo spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

The five-episode streaming event also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.