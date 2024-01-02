ECHO Teaser Reveals First Look At Maya Lopez Suited Up In Her Official "Superhero" Costume

Echo is right around the corner and, in a new promo for the TV-MA Disney+/Hulu TV series, we see Maya Lopez decked out in her official "superhero" costume (the quotation marks are there because this suit holds slightly more gravitas than spandex).

Interestingly, it looks like Wilson Fisk's eye has mostly healed but we can't help but notice he appears shocked by someone behind him as we hear the words "What did you do?" ring out. Could it be that Echo has enlisted a certain Man Without Fear to help her deal with the Kingpin of Crime?

After fans zeroed in on this reveal, scooper @CanWeGetToast took to X to explain, "Maya Lopez’s hero suit from 'Echo' was originally a powwow dress that belonged to Maya's mother."

"It’s been modified by Chula, Maya’s grandmother, to become a war garment," they add. "Each decoration and symbol relates to their culture, language, and family."

However, what you might have noticed is that there's no sign of that trademark handprint on Maya's face. Whether it's a concept Marvel Studios has decided won't work in live-action or something which is being saved for down the line remains to be seen.

What we do know is that, as a "Marvel Spotlight" TV series, Echo is going to be largely standalone. We're expecting it to set the stage for Daredevil: Born Again, for example, but whether Maya will ever join the ranks of The Avengers is currently a mystery to us.

Check out this new promo (the costume can be seen around the 0:12 mark) and another TV spot in the player below.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.