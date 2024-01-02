ECHO Teaser Reveals First Look At Maya Lopez Suited Up In Her Official "Superhero" Costume

Marvel Studios has released a new promo for Echo featuring some awesome never-before-seen shots from the Disney+ series, including a tense confrontation with The Kingpin which reveals Maya Lopez's costume!

By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2024 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Echo

Echo is right around the corner and, in a new promo for the TV-MA Disney+/Hulu TV series, we see Maya Lopez decked out in her official "superhero" costume (the quotation marks are there because this suit holds slightly more gravitas than spandex). 

Interestingly, it looks like Wilson Fisk's eye has mostly healed but we can't help but notice he appears shocked by someone behind him as we hear the words "What did you do?" ring out. Could it be that Echo has enlisted a certain Man Without Fear to help her deal with the Kingpin of Crime?

After fans zeroed in on this reveal, scooper @CanWeGetToast took to X to explain, "Maya Lopez’s hero suit from 'Echo' was originally a powwow dress that belonged to Maya's mother."

"It’s been modified by Chula, Maya’s grandmother, to become a war garment," they add. "Each decoration and symbol relates to their culture, language, and family."

However, what you might have noticed is that there's no sign of that trademark handprint on Maya's face. Whether it's a concept Marvel Studios has decided won't work in live-action or something which is being saved for down the line remains to be seen. 

What we do know is that, as a "Marvel Spotlight" TV series, Echo is going to be largely standalone. We're expecting it to set the stage for Daredevil: Born Again, for example, but whether Maya will ever join the ranks of The Avengers is currently a mystery to us. 

Check out this new promo (the costume can be seen around the 0:12 mark) and another TV spot in the player below. 

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild IndianThe English), Graham Greene (1883Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower MoonStumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation DogsAmerican Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (HawkeyeGodfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.

ECHO Battles Daredevil In Action-Packed First Clip From Disney+ HAWKEYE Spin-Off
ECHO Battles Daredevil In Action-Packed First Clip From Disney+ HAWKEYE Spin-Off
ECHO Featurette Includes New Footage Of The Kingpin And Reveals It's Time For A Queen
ECHO Featurette Includes New Footage Of The Kingpin And Reveals It's "Time For A Queen"
HammerLegFoot - 1/2/2024, 2:41 PM
I remember the whole reason I got a Netflix account was to watch Daredevil
AllsGood - 1/2/2024, 2:42 PM
The Far From Dead Marvel Studios says Happy New Year 2024. Make Mine Echo.
Taonrey - 1/2/2024, 2:49 PM
I was kinda hoping she didn’t get a costume
GhostDog - 1/2/2024, 3:07 PM
@Taonrey - Yup. Not everyone needs a "costume"
ThorArms - 1/2/2024, 2:51 PM
5 episodes is great. I'm tired of drawn out 9-10 episode series unless it needs it
HammerLegFoot - 1/2/2024, 2:51 PM
Do anyone else remember when I am Legend came out it was being reported that Johnny Depp was also in the movie and he was suppose to play Will Smith's neighbor and was basically patient zero
HammerLegFoot - 1/2/2024, 2:53 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Just read an article he had to back out because he signed on to do Sweeny Todd. Neverminded yawl
Origame - 1/2/2024, 2:54 PM
Yes, so dedicated to this character they...abandon basically everything about the character, dump all episodes at once, hype up kingpin and daredevil appearing in it to no end, and won't end the review embargo until literally the day it comes out.
HashTagSwagg - 1/2/2024, 3:00 PM
That trend where trailers just repeat the same line throughout the trailer needs to die, it's gets irritating fast, it was 30 seconds but I had to mute it half way and for those last 15 seconds I couldn't hear shit so in a way it made me feel like I was Echo and that I could probably beat Hawkeye, Daredevil and Kingpin so I guess it worked. pROPS TO dc'S MARKETING TEAM.
TheFinestSmack - 1/2/2024, 3:51 PM
@HashTagSwagg - The goal is to make us ALL deaf lol
Batmandalorian - 1/2/2024, 3:01 PM
Wait did i miss something. so her superhero costume is a leather jacket? I keep watching the teaser thinking i missed it
HashTagSwagg - 1/2/2024, 3:09 PM
@Batmandalorian - Sorry, my photoshop skills aren't what they used to be but I did my best.
TheFinestSmack - 1/2/2024, 3:52 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Looks like a goblin disguise to get into Mordor
KaptainKhaos - 1/2/2024, 3:02 PM
OT: I watched Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it's goofy and I don't even hate it.

One of the things I enjoyed the most was watching Arthur be a dad and the amount of joy lil Arthur brings him.

Patrick Wilson is honestly great and I wanna see more of his movies

Nicole Kidman did her best

Amber Turd had some great cleavage

Yahya Abdul-Mateen once again was great as Black Manta and can't wait to follow him in other films.

Overall it's not the absolute worst movie I've seen that recently came out (Silent Night was garbage), it's just a good background movie while cleaning around the home.

One thing I also noticed and like is how Momoa incorporated some of his culture into his role as Aquaman, it's kinda neat seeing someone celebrating something like that without people screaming about "wOkEnEsS or aGeNdA"

Anyways I give it a 5/10
Dotanuki - 1/2/2024, 3:40 PM
@KaptainKhaos - wonder why those folks didn’t scream?
GhostDog - 1/2/2024, 3:04 PM
She got A-Train’s costume designer


Always liked her comics fit
WhatIfRickJames - 1/2/2024, 3:17 PM
@GhostDog - agree on the costume. I would even dig the updated costume if it was all black
GhostDog - 1/2/2024, 3:20 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - she looked damn good here. What was wrong with this?
Starlight - 1/2/2024, 3:06 PM
Can't see shit, where's the costume????
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/2/2024, 3:22 PM
13 year old me would have thought this looks cool
AllsGood - 1/2/2024, 3:38 PM
Charlie Cox Daredevil has spent NO TIME in the Gym.
HashTagSwagg - 1/2/2024, 3:43 PM
@AllsGood -
AllsGood - 1/2/2024, 3:47 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Netflix show and still Daredevil is skinny little muscle.
AvalonX - 1/2/2024, 3:46 PM
"Time for a Queen."

No

The costume is the layers of clothing to cover her weight gain.
TheNewYorker - 1/2/2024, 3:49 PM
Hard pass.
Supercat6376 - 1/2/2024, 3:49 PM
A queen 🙄
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/2/2024, 3:52 PM
Sorry but you can't fool me

