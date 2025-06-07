IRONHEART First Clip Sees The Hood Point Out The Flaw In Riri Williams' "Iconic" Superhero Plans

The first clip from Marvel Television's Ironheart has been released, and it features an intriguing discussion between Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 07, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

The first Ironheart clip has been released, featuring an intriguing conversation between Riri Williams and Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood. 

It appears Riri has been helping his group of crooks with a series of heists, though she intends to build something "iconic" and doesn't consider herself a villain. The Hood argues otherwise, questioning Riri's moral stance when she's committing crimes alongside his crew to achieve her goals.

The comic book version of Ironheart had an AI Tony Stark serving as her mentor. It seems The Hood will take on that role in the MCU, and it's hard to figure out what's planned for Riri moving forward (as far as we're aware, she won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday). 

Marvel Television isn't showing us much of the magic vs. science conflict said to be at the heart of the series, a shame when that's arguably the most intriguing thing about Ironheart

"There’s a clear understanding that she’s not Tony Stark," Dominique Thorne recently explained. "She does not have a billion dollars at her disposal. She does not have the resources...she doesn’t have the mentorship, or the guidance."

"And so what does it look like for someone like The Hood to enter her sphere now, where she is vulnerable and reflecting? It does set the stage for a very interesting journey ahead to see the people who pop up as she’s working to get those answers and what the scale of their influence can be, if any?" the actor teased.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. You can watch this new clip from the series in the players below.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/7/2025, 3:33 PM
Icon
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/7/2025, 3:33 PM
She's stealing because she has to...... where have I heard that before
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/7/2025, 3:35 PM
Unstop
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2025, 3:36 PM
if you can't grow a full beard then you shouldn't grow it.
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/7/2025, 3:44 PM
Holy f**k, the guy who played fan favorite Bakuto could give that guy some acting tips....... does anyone remember Bakuto?
User Comment Image
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/7/2025, 3:46 PM
Jesus…
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/7/2025, 3:49 PM
Marvel Studios Ironheart looks like fun. I will definitely watch.

User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/7/2025, 4:01 PM
@AllsGood - who’s the character mid left, above Loki?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/7/2025, 4:04 PM
@theBlackSquare - Yes, that's Loki 4 up on the left.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/7/2025, 4:10 PM
@theBlackSquare - don't try and get any sense out of him

That's dr strange
jonathanstrange
jonathanstrange - 6/7/2025, 4:10 PM
@theBlackSquare - Doctor Strange is above Loki. Black Widow is on his side.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/7/2025, 4:13 PM
@theBlackSquare - Pedro Pascal
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/7/2025, 4:38 PM
@AllsNotGood - Your right I thought he was looking for Loki.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 6/7/2025, 3:55 PM
Did my post about makeamericagrea yesterday actually work. Is he..... Is he gone?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/7/2025, 4:00 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - Not sure for how long you can still see all his comments.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/7/2025, 4:02 PM
@AllsGood - a shit still smells long after it is flushed.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/7/2025, 4:27 PM
@theBlackSquare - When you click on his name this comes up.

Unkown ComicBookMovie.com User
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2025, 4:26 PM
Nice clip imo.

I’m liking the interaction & discussion between Parker and Riri in this in regards to morality etc.

The magic vs science idea is intriguing but I’m more interested in the characters.

