IRONHEART First Clip Sees The Hood Point Out The Flaw In Riri Williams' "Iconic" Superhero Plans

The first Ironheart clip has been released, featuring an intriguing conversation between Riri Williams and Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood.

It appears Riri has been helping his group of crooks with a series of heists, though she intends to build something "iconic" and doesn't consider herself a villain. The Hood argues otherwise, questioning Riri's moral stance when she's committing crimes alongside his crew to achieve her goals.

The comic book version of Ironheart had an AI Tony Stark serving as her mentor. It seems The Hood will take on that role in the MCU, and it's hard to figure out what's planned for Riri moving forward (as far as we're aware, she won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday).

Marvel Television isn't showing us much of the magic vs. science conflict said to be at the heart of the series, a shame when that's arguably the most intriguing thing about Ironheart.

"There’s a clear understanding that she’s not Tony Stark," Dominique Thorne recently explained. "She does not have a billion dollars at her disposal. She does not have the resources...she doesn’t have the mentorship, or the guidance."

"And so what does it look like for someone like The Hood to enter her sphere now, where she is vulnerable and reflecting? It does set the stage for a very interesting journey ahead to see the people who pop up as she’s working to get those answers and what the scale of their influence can be, if any?" the actor teased.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. You can watch this new clip from the series in the players below.