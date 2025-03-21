IRONHEART: Riri Williams Takes Flight In New Look At Upcoming Disney+ Series

We've seen a few snippets of footage from Ironheart in various Disney+ sneak peeks, but are still waiting on a full trailer. With the show set to premiere this June, we're sure we'll get a teaser at some point over the next few weeks, but for now, Marvel Television has released four new promo stills.

The images spotlight star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams - who we first met in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - taking flight in a bulky suit of Iron-Man-inspired armor.

Riri is expected to don a few different costumes over the course of the series, but based on what we've seen so far, she'll be spending the majority of the show in this early prototype suit.

"There’s a full practical suit," Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum confirmed during a recent interview. "It doesn’t obviously do all the crazy things that the suit does, but we used a lot of techniques that go all the way back to the first Iron Man film, where we actually had a practical suit on set."

"First of all, just even as a visual reference for the CG artists having the actual suit there, even if it had to do like CG things and open and close and stuff," he continued, "it had all the perfect lighting reference, so the emulation is just spot on. It’s awesome. I mean I’m sure it’s going to be in the Marvel lobby in a few months."

Winderbaum added that Riri has "Tony Stark-sized ego" and will be in "a bit of a quarter-life crisis." when we catch up with her.

"She fought in Wakanda, she fought Namor, she had this great adventure. But the day-to-day struggle is still real. She’s Riri Williams. She’s gonna do what she needs to do to get by for her and her family and everyone else. And it does lead her down some roads."

Ironheart follows Riri Williams as she "returns to her hometown of Chicago. There, she discovers secrets that bring technology and magic into conflict, leading her on an exciting and dangerous adventure."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

Ironheart is set to premiere on June 24, 2025, and also stars Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Sacha Baron Cohen is also rumored to make his MCU debut as Mephisto, though this has yet to be confirmed.