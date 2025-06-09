IRONHEART Trailer Sees Riri Williams Build A Magic-Powered Suit As We're Introduced To Her New AI

IRONHEART Trailer Sees Riri Williams Build A Magic-Powered Suit As We're Introduced To Her New AI

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Ironheart, revealing how Riri Williams combines magic and science to power her new armour. The sneak peek also introduces us to the hero's AI, N.A.T.A.L.I.E.

By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Marvel Studios has seemingly remembered that it has another TV series coming out in just over two weeks, as a new trailer for Ironheart has just been released.

Offering a better idea of what's to come in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow-up, we see Riri Williams using science and magic to power her new armour, a unique approach that should help better differentiate Ironheart from Iron Man. 

In the comics, Riri is joined by an AI of Tony Stark during her early adventures and later replaces "him" with N.A.T.A.L.I.E., an AI that takes the form of Riri's childhood friend, Natalie Washington, who was killed in a drive-by. There won't be an AI Iron Man in Ironheart, so we're skipping straight to N.A.T.A.L.I.E.

Elsewhere in this sneak peek, The Hood can be seen looking suitably demonic; the prevailing theory is that his powers come from Mephisto, but we're hearing Dormammu is far more likely (something which was seemingly confirmed by some leaked concept art showing him in a human form). 

"Robert Downey Jr. and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey," Dominique Thorne recently revealed. "He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man."

"She’s dumpster-diving, whereas Tony Stark [was] this bajillionaire," she explained. "What she’s able to accomplish is remarkable."

Ironheart looks good, though it does somewhat feel like Marvel Television is looking to get the show over and done with thanks to an unprecedented three-episode premiere for a six-part series.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. You can watch the new trailer for the series in the players below.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/9/2025, 12:47 PM
Looks Good

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/9/2025, 12:47 PM
Iconic
Irregular
Irregular - 6/9/2025, 12:50 PM
It just looks worse each time a preview is out.
DesiSpiderman
DesiSpiderman - 6/9/2025, 12:54 PM
@Irregular - Why?
Irregular
Irregular - 6/9/2025, 1:00 PM
@DesiSpiderman - It looks by the numbers, gives that impression of "been there, done that" with so many on the nose superhero tropes in each trailer. The dialogue is pretty bad, actors trying too hard to be like Gen Z only for them to look like shallow caricatures. Yeah, it doesn't look like it's going to be good.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/9/2025, 1:05 PM
@Irregular - or, hear me out, it will be good, but maybe just not for you? My wife and daughter loved her in Wakanda forever. I like the stories I've read of her in the comics.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/9/2025, 1:11 PM
@SATW42 - "it will be good, but maybe just not for you?"

This has been in production for five years with filming being completed three years ago....

Nothing wrong with enjoying a character with your wife though. Not sure what that has anything to do with whether the show will be successful.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/9/2025, 12:53 PM
Interested in the magic bit but I’m not totally compelled to see this. I’ll wait for the reviews.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/9/2025, 12:57 PM
We are slowly building towards Strange Academy and I'm here for it. I could see the Young Avengers being mentored by Strange, Wong, and maybe Banner and consist of America, Iron heart, Wiccan, Speed, Hulkling, Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, and possibly Miles Morales.
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 6/9/2025, 12:57 PM
Yikes this looks bad
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/9/2025, 12:58 PM
Not wild about the hologram projection of the AI, but other than that, looks better and better with each look. Looking forward to checking it out.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/9/2025, 1:05 PM
@Clintthahamster - I don't think it's a hologram projected but a visual one from her cerebral. Perhaps only Riri can see the imagery of her best friend and not a regular person.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/9/2025, 12:59 PM
I’m probably not going to watch this.

That being said, I think the armor looks cool and the fx look pretty solid.

If the reviews are decent, I will give it a look, maybe.
xfan320
xfan320 - 6/9/2025, 1:00 PM
I was hoping this would be the trailer to sway my opinion on this show/character, but alas, I was unfortunately left underwhelmed.

Riri has so little character development and motivation that she just comes off as derivative and unnecessary in the greater MCU.

Let's just get this over with so we can move on to something better from Marvel.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/9/2025, 1:04 PM
This is gonna suck eggs. . . because all the cool kids are hating on everything. . .
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/9/2025, 1:04 PM
I knew this was going to be a science/magic thing, but I'm not sold on Riri using the magic. I admittedly don't know ALL the ins and outs of the character in the comics, but I did read a bunch of her story and liked it and don't remember magic coming into play.

Also not thrilled if it turns out dormammu comes back to earth. Mephisto is a meme at this point but I always felt like there was an honor in the agreement between Strange and dormammu. It makes sense somewhat because Strange is off planet and the stones no longer exist so in theory he can't trap him in time again, but I was just fine with them having a gentlemans agreement that Earth was off limits.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/9/2025, 1:07 PM
@SATW42 - It looks like she only uses it during that one scene and I'm guessing it's the final battle to defeat The Hood. I'm also thinking that if it's Mephisto or Dormammu pulling the strings, The Hood will play similar to Kaecilius in trying to break either villain out of their locked realm.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 1:10 PM
@SATW42 - I agree with you about the Strange & Dormammu thing , I hope it is Mephisto rather then the latter but I guess it also makes sense that someone like him wouldn’t honor their deal as soon as he thinks he’s not a threat.

I’m gonna reserve judgement on Riri using magic for now.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/9/2025, 1:10 PM
Icon for Thiefs everywhere showing crime pays if you are remorseful after
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/9/2025, 1:11 PM
Can't wait until this drops

