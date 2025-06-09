IRONHEART Trailer Sees Riri Williams Build A Magic-Powered Suit As We're Introduced To Her New AI

Marvel Studios has seemingly remembered that it has another TV series coming out in just over two weeks, as a new trailer for Ironheart has just been released.

Offering a better idea of what's to come in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow-up, we see Riri Williams using science and magic to power her new armour, a unique approach that should help better differentiate Ironheart from Iron Man.

In the comics, Riri is joined by an AI of Tony Stark during her early adventures and later replaces "him" with N.A.T.A.L.I.E., an AI that takes the form of Riri's childhood friend, Natalie Washington, who was killed in a drive-by. There won't be an AI Iron Man in Ironheart, so we're skipping straight to N.A.T.A.L.I.E.

Elsewhere in this sneak peek, The Hood can be seen looking suitably demonic; the prevailing theory is that his powers come from Mephisto, but we're hearing Dormammu is far more likely (something which was seemingly confirmed by some leaked concept art showing him in a human form).

"Robert Downey Jr. and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey," Dominique Thorne recently revealed. "He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man."

"She’s dumpster-diving, whereas Tony Stark [was] this bajillionaire," she explained. "What she’s able to accomplish is remarkable."

Ironheart looks good, though it does somewhat feel like Marvel Television is looking to get the show over and done with thanks to an unprecedented three-episode premiere for a six-part series.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. You can watch the new trailer for the series in the players below.