LOKI Season 2 Deleted Scene Adds Some HUGE Comic Book Characters To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ahead of Loki season 2's SteelBook release on 4K UHD Blu-ray, one of the deleted scenes available in that set has found its way online today. In the minute-long clip, the God of Mischief reels off a list of the many people who have deemed him a problem over the years.

Most are familiar names he's crossed paths with on screen before, but the show also took this opportunity to add some noteworthy comic book characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among them are Amora, the original Enchantress, and Absorbing Man. Loki also mentions Donald Blake, the God of Thunder's "human" alter-ego (and a name given to him in 2011's Thor by Jane Foster).

Other noteworthy names include his and Thor's grandfather, Bor, and Hercules, a character we first met in Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits scene. It seems he and Loki have quite the history.

It's a brilliant scene and one we'd have loved to see included in Loki season 2's final cut. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. made Absorbing Man a recurring villain, of course, while the character was briefly referenced in Netflix's Daredevil as well.

Alas, with this being a deleted scene, none of these namedrops can really be considered MCU "canon."

You can watch this newly released Loki season 2 deleted scene below.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch a deleted scene from #Loki Season 2, which debuts on 4K UHD Blu-ray on Dec. 3. https://t.co/JcVcCN3OBc pic.twitter.com/a71mHuUeS4 — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2024

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Bonus Features

Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.

Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

Deleted/Extended Scenes

What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citadel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982.

Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citadel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982. Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom.

Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.