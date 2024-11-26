LOKI Season 2 Deleted Scene Adds Some HUGE Comic Book Characters To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

LOKI Season 2 Deleted Scene Adds Some HUGE Comic Book Characters To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The first Loki season 2 deleted scene has been released and it adds some noteworthy characters from the comics to the MCU. We also learn that the God of Mischief has already crossed paths with Hercules...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Loki

Ahead of Loki season 2's SteelBook release on 4K UHD Blu-ray, one of the deleted scenes available in that set has found its way online today. In the minute-long clip, the God of Mischief reels off a list of the many people who have deemed him a problem over the years. 

Most are familiar names he's crossed paths with on screen before, but the show also took this opportunity to add some noteworthy comic book characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Among them are Amora, the original Enchantress, and Absorbing Man. Loki also mentions Donald Blake, the God of Thunder's "human" alter-ego (and a name given to him in 2011's Thor by Jane Foster).

Other noteworthy names include his and Thor's grandfather, Bor, and Hercules, a character we first met in Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits scene. It seems he and Loki have quite the history. 

It's a brilliant scene and one we'd have loved to see included in Loki season 2's final cut. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. made Absorbing Man a recurring villain, of course, while the character was briefly referenced in Netflix's Daredevil as well. 

Alas, with this being a deleted scene, none of these namedrops can really be considered MCU "canon."

You can watch this newly released Loki season 2 deleted scene below. 

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Bonus Features

  • Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.
  • Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

Deleted/Extended Scenes

  • What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citadel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982.
  • Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom.
  • Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.

LOKI Star Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Has Dropped Her Assault And Defamation Lawsuit Against The Actor
Related:

LOKI Star Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Has Dropped Her Assault And Defamation Lawsuit Against The Actor
Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum Talks LOKI Season 3 Chances, Jessica Jones, And Agatha Harkness' Future
Recommended For You:

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum Talks LOKI Season 3 Chances, Jessica Jones, And Agatha Harkness' Future

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/26/2024, 3:46 PM
So I think the Void will be Battleworld. I think Doom will completely decimate the TVA or repurpose it entirely for it to be under him. DVA or something to that. And his Minutemen will be Doombots and he will prune every single universe and they will all collide in Battleworld in one massive Multiversal incursion where he will reach the end of time and battle Loki for supremacy and the throne.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder