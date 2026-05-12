Moon Knight Writer Jeremy Slater Reveals He Left Series Over "Creative Disagreements" With Director

Moon Knight Writer Jeremy Slater Reveals He Left Series Over &quot;Creative Disagreements&quot; With Director

Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater has confirmed that he left the series after a creative clash with the show's director and reflects on his experience on 2015's Fantastic Four.

News
By JoshWilding - May 12, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Moon Knight debuted on Disney+ in 2022 to positive reviews—it's been "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes with 86%—but got lost in the shuffle during Marvel Studios' quantity-over-quality phase.

The series was produced at a time when Marvel was making TV shows as if they were movies. That meant having a "Head Writer," but no showrunner. As a result, they were left without any one person to steer the ship, especially as most had multiple directors. 

Moon Knight was a success, but in the second half of the season, it was hard to shake the feeling that something was a little off. The asylum-set scenes didn't quite add up, and while that might have been the point, many fans felt that the show didn't quite stick the landing.

As we write this, Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector remains in limbo, and Season 2 is not in the works. However, the actor has expressed interest in returning to the MCU for Midnight Sons

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater confirmed that he left the series following creative differences with an unnamed director. Mohamed Diab was a big part of the show's development, so it's safe to assume it was him, not Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"I certainly don’t want to say anything bad or negative about Marvel or my time there. They took a chance on me, and they let me assemble a really great writers’ room. I was really, really proud of the work that we did. The end result was I left the project over creative disagreements with the director. The two of us simply had very different visions on what the show should be about. Ultimately, he won that creative battle, so I stepped away. He then brought in his own team of writers to create a show that was his vision and the story that he wanted to tell."

"It certainly was not a traditional showrunner experience where the writer is the boss. That was not remotely my experience at the time, but I can’t speak to what the process is like now. I know a lot of writers who have gone through the development process at Marvel and have had great times. It’s just that the pairing of writer and director is always really, really tricky. When it works — like I think it did on Mortal Kombat II with Simon McQuoid — it is magical and wonderful. But when it doesn’t work, it’s probably really frustrating for everyone involved."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Slater reflected on his time working on 2015's Fantastic Four reboot. He started by confirming that he wasn't privy to any on-set drama and that his and Josh Trank's "awesome script" was rewritten...by X-Men: The Last Stand and Dark Phoenix helmer Simon Kinberg. 

"It wasn’t until I was sitting there in that first audience and realizing, 'Oh no, something happened here. There was nothing in there that remotely resembled what I had set out to do.'"

"But there was a good two-year period there where I was walking around very confident. I was like, 'You guys, just wait for Fantastic Four. We’re the next Christopher Nolan. We’ve got the next [Dark Knight] trilogy on the way,'" Slater recalled. "You always go in with the highest of hopes and the best of aspirations. But sometimes the projects don’t turn out the way that you dreamed about or envisioned."

Slater has since moved on to the Mortal Kombat franchise, but is among the writers that James Gunn and Peter Safran enlisted for the DC Studios writers' room. We've since heard little to nothing about that.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/12/2026, 7:05 AM
What Makes Marvel Studios Great is lots of Content to work with.

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hue66
hue66 - 5/12/2026, 7:27 AM
Didn't really like this series much. I felt it was lacking in the action department. Needed more balance between the characters mental issues and action IMO.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 5/12/2026, 8:09 AM
@hue66 - agree. I mean we got like between 18-25 minutes of actual Moon Knight in his own series over 8 episodes. That's not much. Then they write it to where Moon Knight is not enough and need a heroine to help him. Moon Knight is an awesome character and they just wasted him.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/12/2026, 7:55 AM
I left the series after the talking hippo showed up. That just hit too close to my real life with the wife.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/12/2026, 7:57 AM
Disney marvel would have been better off not releasing a single one of these disney+ shows
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 8:09 AM
Hmmm interesting , I guess it makes sense then why he didn’t promote the show alongside Mohamed Diab & Oscar Isaac which I always found odd…

However knowing this now , it seems like Slater was still credited in regards to the first & last episodes since enough of his ideas & what he wrote remained to give him that aswell as the “creator” label since he developed the show from the ground up (from what I understand , you need to have contributed atleast 33% percent to the final script to get credit) even though we have no idea what those particular ideas were.

Anyway regardless , Moon Knight is still one of my favorite post EG projects in the MCU so it worked out for me overall!!.

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P.S: the DCU writers room was created to plan out the future of the universe and then disbanded afterwards though some of them are working on those projects thus I hope Jeremy gets a shot aswell.

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