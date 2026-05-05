Moon Knight Writer Explains Oscar Isaac's Complicated Marvel Studios Contract

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, it came and went during what proved to be another far-too-busy year for the MCU both in theaters and on streaming.

The series, while far from perfect, received a largely positive response from fans and critics. However, the character hasn't been seen since, despite a cliffhanger ending that perfectly set the stage for a second season revolving around Khonshu and Moon Knight's third personality, Jake Lockley.

While doing press for Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac said on several occasions that he only signed up for a single season, suggesting a new deal would need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley continues.

Jeremy Slater served as Head Writer on the show, and he explained Isaac's deal with Marvel Studios while discussing Mortal Kombat II with ComicBook.com.

"The contract Oscar Isaac signed was very much like, we will do more stories when we find stories that he is creatively excited to tell," Slater revealed. "They can just sort of snap their fingers and summon him back for another adventure. He’s really creatively involved in the future of that character."

"So I would imagine part of the challenge, and part of the joy over there, is finding: what stories does Oscar want to explore, and how does he want that character to be used? What’s something that would entice him to get back and play in that sandbox one more time?"

"You know, if they did a second season, I doubt I would be creatively involved," Slater later admitted. "I don’t have any inside information in terms of where the character is. I haven’t talked to Marvel in three years at this point. I don’t know. Is there gonna be a Moon Knight movie? Is there gonna be a Midnight Sons movie? Is there gonna be a season 2? I’m as much in the dark as everyone else."

While Marvel Studios has seemingly moved on from Slater—the character would benefit from stronger writing moving forward—the writer added that he's "very hopeful and optimistic that we will see him again at some point, because I think he [Isaac] had fun, you know. He was proud of it and was happy that a lot of fans responded positively. So, I would be surprised if we didn’t see him again."

With Blade failing to take shape and fans eager for more supernatural storytelling in the MCU, a Midnight Sons movie does seem like the best possible next step for Moon Knight and characters like the Daywalker and Ghost Rider.

Whether it happens in the next Saga is very much TBD, but Isaac has, at least, shown willingness to play the character again.