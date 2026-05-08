Moon Knight: 5 Creative Directions Marvel Studios Can Use To Convince Oscar Isaac To Return

It's been over four years since Moon Knight launched on Disney+ and, even if Marvel Studios hadn't changed its approach to small-screen storytelling, the moment has arguably already passed for season 2.

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum previously confirmed that "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road." Oscar Isaac, meanwhile, has repeatedly expressed interest in returning, revealing that he's discussed a Midnight Sons project with Marvel Studios.

This character (well, characters) is too good to leave on the shelf, that's for sure. With that in mind, we're now exploring some of the most exciting possibilities for the MCU's Moon Knight. Ranging from team-ups to the impact he could make in theaters, any one of these would be a worthy next step for Marc Spector's multiple personalities.

You can check them out by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...



5. A Daredevil Team-Up

Daredevil: Born Again will run for at least three seasons, and we know that the Man Without Fear will cross paths with his fellow Defenders next year (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist have already been spotted on set).

While going from leading his own series to becoming a supporting player in Daredevil's show might feel like a slight step down for Isaac's deranged vigilante, it would also give Marvel Studios a chance to reset Moon Knight somewhat. That could bring him more in line with his street-level, crime-fighting comic book counterpart.

From there, his story can continue elsewhere, but a multi-episode arc featuring Daredevil and Moon Knight would be hugely beneficial if Marvel wants the latter to become more than a one-off hero in the MCU. Perhaps they can meet in prison?

