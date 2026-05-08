Moon Knight: 5 Creative Directions Marvel Studios Can Use To Convince Oscar Isaac To Return

It's been over four years since Moon Knight launched on Disney+ and, even if Marvel Studios hadn't changed its approach to small-screen storytelling, the moment has arguably already passed for season 2.
Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum previously confirmed that "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road." Oscar Isaac, meanwhile, has repeatedly expressed interest in returning, revealing that he's discussed a Midnight Sons project with Marvel Studios.
This character (well, characters) is too good to leave on the shelf, that's for sure. With that in mind, we're now exploring some of the most exciting possibilities for the MCU's Moon Knight. Ranging from team-ups to the impact he could make in theaters, any one of these would be a worthy next step for Marc Spector's multiple personalities.
You can check them out by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
5. A Daredevil Team-Up
Daredevil: Born Again will run for at least three seasons, and we know that the Man Without Fear will cross paths with his fellow Defenders next year (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist have already been spotted on set).
While going from leading his own series to becoming a supporting player in Daredevil's show might feel like a slight step down for Isaac's deranged vigilante, it would also give Marvel Studios a chance to reset Moon Knight somewhat. That could bring him more in line with his street-level, crime-fighting comic book counterpart.
From there, his story can continue elsewhere, but a multi-episode arc featuring Daredevil and Moon Knight would be hugely beneficial if Marvel wants the latter to become more than a one-off hero in the MCU. Perhaps they can meet in prison?
4. Avengers: Doomsday
Had Avengers: Doomsday remained Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, we'd have placed money on Steven Grant being recruited to help deal with Rama-Tut. Unfortunately, the door now appears to be firmly closed on that possibility.
Moon Knight can still play a role in the story, though, and it surely wouldn't be too difficult to have him join the battle against Doctor Doom and the Variants, aiding his mission to "save" the Multiverse.
Moon Knight serves the god Khonshu, so it would be pretty wild to see Thor track him down as Earth's Mightiest Heroes attempt to assemble the most powerful army possible to counter Doom. If Marvel heads in that direction, expect Jake Lockley to be the dominant personality.
3. Midnight Sons
If Moon Knight appears in Doomsday, it'll likely amount to little more than an extended cameo. After all, it's hard to imagine the Russo Brothers having enough room to fully address Jake still operating as Moon Knight while Marc Spector and Steven believe themselves free of Khonshu's influence.
However, Midnight Sons is a project that could continue Moon Knight's story while also delivering a monster-filled, Avengers-level event.
Blade may still be stuck in limbo, but if that movie finally gets off the ground, we'd love to see Mahershala Ali and Isaac leading this weird, wacky supernatural adventure. Marvel Studios has no shortage of characters to throw into the mix, and we already know Isaac is interested in being part of the project.
2. A Moon Knight Movie (With Some Big Guest Stars)
Marvel Studios' biggest mistake with its streaming shows has arguably been using them to set up movies. With that in mind, we'll admit that a Moon Knight movie following the TV series is a risky proposition.
Still, if we accept that Marc and Steven's stories are over — at least for now — then having the next chapter revolve around Jake Lockley could take the character in some fascinating directions. He'll just need some A-list backup to really sell audiences on the idea.
In Brian Michael Bendis' Moon Knight run, the vigilante was joined by Captain America, Spider-Man, and Wolverine on his adventures. They were all in his head, of course, but adapting that concept with three major MCU heroes acting as fractured parts of Jake's psyche would make this a must-see movie...and give those actors a chance to do something completely different.
1. A West Coast Avenger
We don't know what the MCU will look like after Avengers: Secret Wars, but if Marvel Studios assembles a new Avengers team — and, honestly, the West Coast Avengers feels like the perfect way to freshen things up — then why not add Moon Knight to the roster?
Despite starring in their own solo franchises, characters like Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor all saw their stories evolve through Avengers movies, and Marvel Studios could use a team-up project to finally put Moon Knight on the map while bringing renewed attention to his Disney+ series.
From there, the possibilities for Moon Knight in the MCU are endless. Ultimately, it feels like he's destined to become part of someone else's franchise, so Marvel might as well go big with the Avengers. Failing that, we'd still happily take a Thor and Moon Knight team-up somewhere down the line...
What are your hopes for Moon Knight in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!