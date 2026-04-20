Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Reveals His Main Condition For MCU Return In Midnight Sons

Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Reveals His Main Condition For MCU Return In Midnight Sons

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has revealed what it would take for him to reprise his role as the multifaceted character in the long-rumoured Midnight Sons movie that assembles the MCU's supernatural heroes.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight

Last year, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum claimed that Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight will return to the MCU, albeit not in Moon Knight Season 2. This suggests something is planned for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley; what that is hasn't been revealed.

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022, and while it was a little rough around the edges, the series got fans talking and featured a stellar performance (well, performances) from lead star Oscar Isaac. 

Unfortunately, we haven't seen the character since. The show ended with Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly freed from Khonshu's influence, only for us to learn that a third personality, the ultra-violent Jake Lockley, was still doing the Moon God's bidding in secret. 

Moon Knight was reportedly set to play a key role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, with Rama-Tut sidelined as the spotlight shifts to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Moony isn't expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Isaac reflected on what drew him to Moon Knight after his disappointing X-Men: Apocalypse experience

"There was something I really liked about Mohamed Diab," the actor started. "I loved the movie he had made before, Cairo 6,7,8. It's an incredible movie. I just thought, 'Wow, this guy's got a really interesting point of view.' I had never heard of Moon Knight before. But I loved what it was trying to do, and I saw an opportunity."

"This is something that William Dafoe said to me one time. I asked him, 'How do you pick stuff, man? Is it the director? Is it the script? What do you look for?' He just said, 'I look for space. Is there space to do something? If it's just 'deliver this thing,' no, I don't want to just deliver something. I want space to create something.'"

"In Moon Knight, I saw a lot of space to really take it seriously and look into what it's like to experience DID," Isaac continued. "There was an opportunity to do something special with it. That was the impetus for my decision to do it."

Pushed on what his MCU future could look like amid continued speculation and rumours about a Midnight Sons movie, he replied, "Yeah, there was an interesting conversation about Midnight Sons. It's tonally very important because we're playing with real stuff [DID] in that one. It's expressing something very real, challenging, and difficult, so for me, I have a lot of respect for that."

"I feel like if you're going to do it, you have to take it really seriously, even though it's a crazy comic book," Isaac mused. "That's what it's trying to do. It's doing both of those things at once."

When it was mentioned that Ryan Gosling remains a fan-favourite pick for the role of Ghost Rider (a character who would almost certainly appear in any version of Midnight Sons), Isaac replied, "Make it happen, fellas."

It seems a meaningful, continued exploration of Moon Knight's mental health issues is a deal-breaker for the actor. Now, it's down to Marvel Studios to figure out the best way to ensure that's included in Midnight Sons in a meaningful way.

Horowitz also asked Isaac to reflect on his time in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, and more specifically, his now-infamous "Somehow, Palpatine returned" line in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

"Yeah, those were reshoots. We had to do reshoots," he confirmed. "When I look at it now, I’m like, 'The wig’s pretty good.' I had already cut my hair and everything. Those are like surgical strikes where you come in and try to make sense of it all while they’re scrambling to get everything done. That line was a new addition right at the end."

"There was a lot of movement and flux throughout the whole process," he said of the troubled blockbuster that remains the franchise's worst-reviewed effort. "Had you asked me at that moment if I thought that was going to be the one that everyone would remember..." 

As for a possible return as Poe Dameron, Isaac certainly didn't shut the door on the possibility, but kept things noncommittal with a simple, "Maybe."

You can hear more from the Moon Knight star in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/20/2026, 6:46 AM
There is way too much cookie cutter slop comic book content from both sides. This garbage needs to stop
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/20/2026, 7:12 AM
Idk too much about Moon Knight, he looks like Batman in the comic panels but they had me listening to a talking Hippo for three episodes. Lost interest in the character. Forgot they even got Ethan Hawk for this
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 4/20/2026, 7:23 AM
@Matchesz - Not gonna lie....About a talking Hippo, it was far out but it actually kept me interested.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/20/2026, 7:25 AM
I’m actually more interested in seeing a midnight sons movie than an X-men reboot. Midnight son’s priority level should be moved up while they take their time with the X-men. Both of those teams deserve great scripts with good actors and give the special effects time time to work some magic as both of the movies should have some amazing cgi work with the creators and mutants we should see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2026, 7:29 AM
Interesting , it’s good to get insight into why he decided to do Moon Knight…

It’s understandable that Oscar would want the DID stuff to always be at the forefront in terms of exploration and have it be taken seriously given it’s a real life disorder so i can understand the challenge of trying to balance that with the fun comic book stuff that fans would want (hell , people felt there was an imbalance in the show itself aswell in regards to that).

Also in regards to the comments Willem Dafoe made to him , it just shows that no creative wants to just copy & paste what’s on the page to the screen but create in collaboration with the director & such since it’s what makes it fun for them so in service of that (because you won’t get any actor if you don’t give them some freedom atleast) , you won’t get a 1:1 adaptation of a character or take that you specifically liked in the past because they bring their own ideas to it as they should imo.

Anyway , i liked Moon Knight quite a bit and it remains one of my favorite post EG projects so i hope we see Oscar as Marc/Steven/Jake sooner then later once again!!.

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/20/2026, 7:29 AM
The TV show should have been a movie because we all know that he wasn't going to come back anytime soon because he's an actual movie star. Typical Disney

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