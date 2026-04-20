Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Reveals His Main Condition For MCU Return In Midnight Sons

Last year, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum claimed that Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight will return to the MCU, albeit not in Moon Knight Season 2. This suggests something is planned for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley; what that is hasn't been revealed.

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022, and while it was a little rough around the edges, the series got fans talking and featured a stellar performance (well, performances) from lead star Oscar Isaac.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen the character since. The show ended with Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly freed from Khonshu's influence, only for us to learn that a third personality, the ultra-violent Jake Lockley, was still doing the Moon God's bidding in secret.

Moon Knight was reportedly set to play a key role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, with Rama-Tut sidelined as the spotlight shifts to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Moony isn't expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Isaac reflected on what drew him to Moon Knight after his disappointing X-Men: Apocalypse experience.

"There was something I really liked about Mohamed Diab," the actor started. "I loved the movie he had made before, Cairo 6,7,8. It's an incredible movie. I just thought, 'Wow, this guy's got a really interesting point of view.' I had never heard of Moon Knight before. But I loved what it was trying to do, and I saw an opportunity."

"This is something that William Dafoe said to me one time. I asked him, 'How do you pick stuff, man? Is it the director? Is it the script? What do you look for?' He just said, 'I look for space. Is there space to do something? If it's just 'deliver this thing,' no, I don't want to just deliver something. I want space to create something.'"

"In Moon Knight, I saw a lot of space to really take it seriously and look into what it's like to experience DID," Isaac continued. "There was an opportunity to do something special with it. That was the impetus for my decision to do it."

Pushed on what his MCU future could look like amid continued speculation and rumours about a Midnight Sons movie, he replied, "Yeah, there was an interesting conversation about Midnight Sons. It's tonally very important because we're playing with real stuff [DID] in that one. It's expressing something very real, challenging, and difficult, so for me, I have a lot of respect for that."

"I feel like if you're going to do it, you have to take it really seriously, even though it's a crazy comic book," Isaac mused. "That's what it's trying to do. It's doing both of those things at once."

When it was mentioned that Ryan Gosling remains a fan-favourite pick for the role of Ghost Rider (a character who would almost certainly appear in any version of Midnight Sons), Isaac replied, "Make it happen, fellas."

It seems a meaningful, continued exploration of Moon Knight's mental health issues is a deal-breaker for the actor. Now, it's down to Marvel Studios to figure out the best way to ensure that's included in Midnight Sons in a meaningful way.

Horowitz also asked Isaac to reflect on his time in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, and more specifically, his now-infamous "Somehow, Palpatine returned" line in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"Yeah, those were reshoots. We had to do reshoots," he confirmed. "When I look at it now, I’m like, 'The wig’s pretty good.' I had already cut my hair and everything. Those are like surgical strikes where you come in and try to make sense of it all while they’re scrambling to get everything done. That line was a new addition right at the end."

"There was a lot of movement and flux throughout the whole process," he said of the troubled blockbuster that remains the franchise's worst-reviewed effort. "Had you asked me at that moment if I thought that was going to be the one that everyone would remember..."

As for a possible return as Poe Dameron, Isaac certainly didn't shut the door on the possibility, but kept things noncommittal with a simple, "Maybe."

You can hear more from the Moon Knight star in the player below.