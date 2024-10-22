SHE-HULK's Tatiana Maslany Jokes She Was Fired From DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE For "Woke Agenda" And Is Suing Disney

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drew a mixed, albeit mostly positive, response from fans in 2022. However, by attempting to subvert expectations, the series disappointed many; a fresh spin on the Intelligencia was welcomed, but for it to not lead to, well, The Leader, was a baffling decision.

The finale's fourth wall breaks similarly divided opinions but it would be wrong to say there wasn't plenty to love (even if there are those who still complain about She-Hulk twerking alongside Megan Thee Stallion).

Inevitably, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law having a female lead and pro-feminist themes resulted in backlash from those who claimed the Disney+ series was "woke" or another supposedly terrible addition to the growing "M-She-U."

Lead star Tatiana Maslany has spent at least the past few years being targeted by online trolls and, shortly after Deadpool & Wolverine was released, she became the subject of bizarre fake rumour. Conjured up by YouTubers, it was claimed that the Orphan Black alum was furious with Marvel Studios after they cut She-Hulk from the threequel.

We didn't report on it because the whole thing was fabricated nonsense but it seems Maslany was made aware of the claims.

Asked during a recent podcast appearance whether she could share any MCU gossip, the actor responded, "I was in 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' I had two scenes in it. And then Ryan Reynolds fired me from the show because he said, 'I don’t like these scenes.' Now I’m suing Disney."

"I always talk about how much I hate Wolverine and Deadpool. I talk about it all the time. I also wish I’d just sit down and stop pushing my feminist agenda and just realize that ['Deadpool & Wolverine'] made a lot of money and ‘She-Hulk’ only made three dollars," Maslany continued. "That’s why they were getting rid of me because I had this woke agenda and I really wanted to bring it into the movie."

And yes, in case it isn't already obviously, she is only joking.

It's wild that some people hate women enough to have dreamed up a nonsense story about Maslany being fired from a movie she was never going to be part of, but that's the internet in 2024 for you.

Unfortunately, she didn't share any updates on when we can expect to see Jennifer Walters again. Marvel Studios hasn't announced plans for She-Hulk season 2 and the character has yet to make any cameo appearances elsewhere. We know she was in an early draft of Captain America: Brave New World, but an upcoming Avengers movie currently seems her most likely next destination in the MCU,

You can listen to the full interview with Maslany - it's a riot - in the player below.