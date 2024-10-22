SHE-HULK's Tatiana Maslany Jokes She Was Fired From DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE For "Woke Agenda" And Is Suing Disney

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany has jokingly addressed claims she was fired from Deadpool & Wolverine for trying to make the R-Rated threequel too "woke." Read her comments in full here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 22, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drew a mixed, albeit mostly positive, response from fans in 2022. However, by attempting to subvert expectations, the series disappointed many; a fresh spin on the Intelligencia was welcomed, but for it to not lead to, well, The Leader, was a baffling decision. 

The finale's fourth wall breaks similarly divided opinions but it would be wrong to say there wasn't plenty to love (even if there are those who still complain about She-Hulk twerking alongside Megan Thee Stallion). 

Inevitably, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law having a female lead and pro-feminist themes resulted in backlash from those who claimed the Disney+ series was "woke" or another supposedly terrible addition to the growing "M-She-U."

Lead star Tatiana Maslany has spent at least the past few years being targeted by online trolls and, shortly after Deadpool & Wolverine was released, she became the subject of bizarre fake rumour. Conjured up by YouTubers, it was claimed that the Orphan Black alum was furious with Marvel Studios after they cut She-Hulk from the threequel. 

We didn't report on it because the whole thing was fabricated nonsense but it seems Maslany was made aware of the claims. 

Asked during a recent podcast appearance whether she could share any MCU gossip, the actor responded, "I was in 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' I had two scenes in it. And then Ryan Reynolds fired me from the show because he said, 'I don’t like these scenes.' Now I’m suing Disney."

"I always talk about how much I hate Wolverine and Deadpool. I talk about it all the time. I also wish I’d just sit down and stop pushing my feminist agenda and just realize that ['Deadpool & Wolverine'] made a lot of money and ‘She-Hulk’ only made three dollars," Maslany continued. "That’s why they were getting rid of me because I had this woke agenda and I really wanted to bring it into the movie."

And yes, in case it isn't already obviously, she is only joking. 

It's wild that some people hate women enough to have dreamed up a nonsense story about Maslany being fired from a movie she was never going to be part of, but that's the internet in 2024 for you. 

Unfortunately, she didn't share any updates on when we can expect to see Jennifer Walters again. Marvel Studios hasn't announced plans for She-Hulk season 2 and the character has yet to make any cameo appearances elsewhere. We know she was in an early draft of Captain America: Brave New World, but an upcoming Avengers movie currently seems her most likely next destination in the MCU,

You can listen to the full interview with Maslany - it's a riot - in the player below.

SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Will Bang The Bogeyman In New Horror Comedy Series THE NIGHTBEAST
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/22/2024, 11:51 AM
She’s mocking you lot 🫵

Still
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/22/2024, 11:53 AM
@FireandBlood -

Five bucks says some of said lot are already running this story with ragebait thumbnails and clickbait titles.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/22/2024, 11:53 AM
@DrReedRichards - Absolutely

And in 3…2…1… we’ll be accused of throwing “preemptive shots” 😂
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/22/2024, 11:55 AM
@FireandBlood -

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/22/2024, 12:08 PM
@FireandBlood - And in 3…2…1… we’ll be accused of throwing “preemptive shots”
I mean, how are you not? That's like stabbing someone in Times Square and going "And in 3...2..1...I'll be accused of "attempted murder""
Diend
Diend - 10/22/2024, 12:16 PM
@DrReedRichards - This made me chuckle. You've always came off as way more fragile than the people you claim to be laughing at.
Diend
Diend - 10/22/2024, 12:17 PM
@FireandBlood - That goes double for you. It's like the pot calling the kettle black.
Colton
Colton - 10/22/2024, 12:22 PM
@soberchimera - IKR? What a pair of stupid comments. Can only expect an ass(s) to kick.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/22/2024, 12:34 PM
@soberchimera - He basically wants to trigger people and not have to deal with the obvious backlash it will cause. After all this time he still doesn't know how comment sections work.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/22/2024, 12:36 PM
@Diend -

Hold up, "always"? Have I call any of your alts out before?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/22/2024, 11:56 AM
She’s a good actress
Itwasme
Itwasme - 10/22/2024, 11:58 AM
I thought she was really enjoyable on screen. Idk what people were expecting from a She-Hulk show, because what we got was pretty aligned to the comics.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/22/2024, 12:05 PM
@Itwasme - accuracy isn’t everything. You still have to execute it well. She-Hulk (imo) didn’t as it had eye gouging cgi, bad comedy, thin side characters, was hacked to pieces in editing and Frankenstein-ed back together, and a reshot ending that was the equivalent of “it was all just a dream”. This thing was a sh*t show.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 10/22/2024, 12:08 PM
@Itwasme - they thought they were getting a hulk stand in.

People want “comic accurate” until it happens and then it turns out what they wanted was some imagined version of the comics
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 10/22/2024, 12:14 PM
@MrDandy - Its unfortunate this show happened when it did. It could have been better, we didn't need "Kevin" at the end. But for the most part if production would have just allowed the show to happen and not be cut up like you said it would have been received much more. They tried too hard if that makes sense. Sometimes simple is best!
Example: Wandavision, Agatha
Itwasme
Itwasme - 10/22/2024, 12:28 PM
@MrDandy - that ending is exactly the kind of thing that happens in She-Hulk comics. Literally pulled from the pages.

Yes the execution could have been better, but there's a difference between not liking a show and hating it.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/22/2024, 12:30 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I disagree, I think what people want the most is to watch a good show/movie, that simple. You gotta respect the comics and the characters of course, but you're still making an adaptation and not everything can be a direct translation. Civil War for example is massively different from the comic run it adapts, but it was still great. She-Hul's execution was abysmal.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/22/2024, 12:00 PM
How she dares mocking a genuine worry of us? She is not our girl
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 10/22/2024, 12:00 PM
It's good that she has a sense of humor and can be not serious but I can't see anyone being fired for being too woke. I can only see people being fired for not being woke enough. This is Hollywood after all.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/22/2024, 12:02 PM
She is a great actress and hopefully gets another crack at the character.

She-Hulk the series is still garbage television though.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/22/2024, 12:11 PM
@MrDandy - yeah, I watched tje first episode then and said nope
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/22/2024, 12:02 PM
Yes she’s joking but we all behind every joke there is some truth. She knows that She Hulk was garbage and that DP&W used the same exact formula/self referential style of humor but it worked. Prob bc it wasn’t written by people who have never read a comic book in their entire life and tie their entire self identities to hating everything that’s “stale, pale and male”

If The Penguin has show the industry anything it’s that fans can actually enjoy a project from a female show runner, that stars a strong female lead and features a diverse cast including characters with disabilities AS LONG AS IT’S GOOD.

User Comment Image
ANewPope
ANewPope - 10/22/2024, 12:09 PM
The fake outrage chuds strike again. There's no low that these losers will not stoop to.
At some point these people need to step away & realize how pathetic they make themselves look, & that this is really what they're doing with their lives until they die. Crying about minorities & women is one thing, but now they're just straight up lying about shit?
Even when fact-checked, they still double-down because it's the only way to keep their gullible audience of incels satiated.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/22/2024, 12:09 PM
Actually...as long as they don't taint the IPs i like with shitty ass characters they can keep making She-Hulk s2, 3 , 10, idgaf.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 10/22/2024, 12:10 PM
The show was utter toilet and she’s not the first person to have said exactly how they actually feel while pretending it’s been said in the form of a joke.

Move along.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/22/2024, 12:22 PM
@NodrickStripson - you have no idea what comedy bang bang is do you?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/22/2024, 12:11 PM
I'd like for them to share a few moments on screen
AliX
AliX - 10/22/2024, 12:11 PM
I actually LOVE her as She-Hulk... The Show... Not so much. At least it was better than Secret Invaision, but thats not saying much.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/22/2024, 12:19 PM
The second I saw this article I was like "please tell me it's her appearance on Comedy Bang Bang?" and sure enough it is!

The "scoops" she gave Scott before She-Hulk was that it was going to be a musical and she was going to sing Kermit's "It aint easy being green"

AND OUTLETS LIKE THIS ONE PICKED IT UP AND SAID TATIANA SAID SHE-HULK WAS GOING TO BE A MUSICAL.

Comedy Bang Bang is 135% an unserious show, and Tatiana is a huge comedy nerd and plays along completely. When she first met Scott it was at a taping of Comedy Bang Bang at a comic con when her and Kristian Brule were at the height of Orphan black. Their "people" told them they can't just go to a live podcast taping in attendance at comic con because she'd get mobbed. So, they dressed up like ninja turtles. Unfortunately for them, the podcast was actually being recorded like 30 minutes away and no one from comic con was there, so they were the only ones in costume.

All that is to say, stop picking up stories about Tatiana Maslany on comedy bang bang, she literally goes on there for her own amusement with her friend Kristian as fans of the show and they have a blast.

Side Note, Scott Aukerman is the host, he's written some marvel stories and he's currently writing the Astonishing Spider-Man.
Diend
Diend - 10/22/2024, 12:21 PM
Say what you want, but aside from that scene with Megan Thee Whale I like the show quite a bit.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 10/22/2024, 12:31 PM
@Diend - I enjoyed it for the most part. Watching it as a whole thing and not in small bits makes it flow a hell of a lot better tho. Weekly it was hard to watch. As a whole, it’s still got issues but it’s a much better watch
AC1
AC1 - 10/22/2024, 12:23 PM
She seems pretty cool, I like the fact she's got a sense of humour about all this. She Hulk was a mixed bag narratively but she did the character justice and I hope she comes back.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 10/22/2024, 12:24 PM
lol that’s funny but I think I’m in the minority that didn’t like her take on the character at all.

Didn’t find her likable whatsoever.

Idk if it was the way she was written or just the actress (since I haven’t seen her in anything else).


But if she does appear again I hope it’s not with the same writers. She needs a whole different team to re-imagine the character in my opinion.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/22/2024, 12:27 PM
" bizarre fake rumour"


Isn't that what this site lives on?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/22/2024, 12:28 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - quite literally
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/22/2024, 12:28 PM
Salt?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 10/22/2024, 12:28 PM
"It's wild that some people hate women enough to have dreamed up a nonsense story"

@JoshWilding - Do you show this line that you wrote to girls at bars to try to get laid?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/22/2024, 12:41 PM
@Ryguy88 - Oh stop that never happens…we all know Joss has an immediate allergic reaction when he’s too close to women.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/22/2024, 12:29 PM
I like her personality, she seems fun.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/22/2024, 12:29 PM
She was good but I also think she was let down in some areas with lesser material. She deserves another crack at it.
1 2

