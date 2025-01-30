THE PUNISHER: 7 Awesome Frank Castle Stories We'd Like Marvel Studios To Adapt In The MCU

Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, and with rumblings the character has a bright future in the MCU, there are some stories we're eager to see Marvel Studios adapt.

By JoshWilding - Jan 30, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

After making his debut in season 2 of Netflix's Daredevil and later taking centre stage in the so-so The Punisher series, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle finally makes his MCU debut in March's Daredevil: Born Again

There are already rumblings about a revival of the vigilante's solo series and we're optimistic about him playing a key role in this franchise moving forward. The question is, what should that look like when The Punisher is part of a world full of larger-than-life superheroes? 

In this feature, we're taking a look at six comic book stories we believe could serve as an effective basis for where Frank goes next. Some are grounded, violent, and very R-Rated, while others are more fantastical and something truly new for this vigilante. 

Check them out by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

6. Franken-Castle

htsa5148ljt71-copy

During the Dark Reign era, The Punisher was brutally killed by Wolverine's son, Daken. The villainous clawed mutant sliced Frank Castle to pieces, leaving him dead and buried...well, so the Dark Avenger thought. 

Instead, the Legion of Monsters found Frank's remains and managed to bring the vigilante back to life as "Franken-Castle." Vowing to protect innocent monsters, The Punisher continued his mission, albeit in a much different way from what comic book fans had seen before. 

This would be a crazy, inventive use of Jon Bernthal in the MCU and a great way to do something new with the character. We don't think he should be chopped up necessarily, but dying before teaming up with some monsters? That could be a blast. 
 

5. The Slavers

clean-11

During his usual nightly activity of killing bad guys, Frank Castle meets a woman who claims the men he just took out played a role in murdering her baby. The vigilante listens to her story and uncovers a nightmarish slavery ring which exists within the bowels of New York City.

Livid at the idea that there are men forcing young women into prostitution, The Punisher cuts a bloody trail taking them in gloriously violent ways, and it's impossible not to get some satisfaction from seeing those bastards get what's coming to them.

To get the audience to root for the character, they need to see him killing the worst of the worst and those who truly deserve it, and tackling a subject as dark as this would definitely be fitting for another TV-MA series following his Daredevil: Born Again return. 
 

4. Cosmic Ghost Rider

91-H2-Fk-Jm-Jc-L-SL1500-copy

In an alternate reality, The Punisher died during Thanos' invasion of Earth and, after ending up in Hell, made a deal to return to the land of the living so he could slaughter the Mad Titan for ravaging his planet. 

However, it was too late and this Punisher/Ghost Rider hybrid later agreed to become Galactus' Herald so he could track down the Mad Titan. While we're not suggesting a straightforward adaptation, don't tell us there isn't fun to be had with a similar story in the MCU. 

This does somewhat go against what many fans want to see from a grounded Punisher on screen, but it could be a fun future tale once Frank Castle has been established with his Daredevil: Born Again role. 
 

3. Welcome Back, Frank

clean-12

If Marvel Television is looking for a season-long big bad, Ma Gnucci fits the bill. After he kills two of her sons, the leader of this crime family goes to war with Frank Castle, not giving up in her quest for vengeance even after the vigilante takes her arms and legs.

Making The Punisher the straight man in a world full of larger-than-life characters worked surprisingly well here and surely would on TV too (especially now he's finally part of the MCU). 

Garth Ennis' back-to-basics approach to The Punisher helped redefine the character back in 2000, and the same could very well be the case with a loose adaptation of this story for the small screen. Lifting some of the comedic moments from this tale would be no bad thing...after all, who doesn't want to see Jon Bernthal punch a polar bear? 
 

2. In The Beginning

the-punisher1

Revolving around a CIA officer who sets out to capture the vigilante, "In The Beginning" saw Frank's former partner Linus "Microchip" Lieberman sell him out so that government stooge can put him on a task force he's assembling to take out America's enemies.

Refusing to be used as a pawn, The Punisher was inadvertently released by some Mafiosos looking for revenge, and what follows is an all-out war between the three factions.

There's a lot here which would work in a series, and while some elements would inevitably need to be altered, Frank going up against the Mafia and the CIA would certainly make things interesting, particularly if it's in a New York City where Mayor Fisk has outlawed vigilantes. 
 

1. The Omega Effect

Rachel-Cole-Earth-616-from-Punisher-Vol-9-14-Cover-copy

Those of you who have read "The Omega Effect" will no doubt be aware that it also includes Daredevil and Spider-Man, so yeah, we're hoping this could serve as the basis for Spider-Man 4

Regardless, there's a specific part of this story by Greg Rucka which needs to be included in a possible adaptation, and that's Rachel Cole-Alves. Moments after getting married, her new husband and entire family were killed in a hail of bullets, something which led to this former Marine also embarking on a quest for vengeance.

Eventually, she met up with The Punisher, and what followed was a compelling partnership that we'd love to see on the small screen. Pairing Frank up with someone like this would be hugely beneficial to the character and, beyond that, we want to see him fight Daredevil and Spidey. 
 

RUMOR: THE PUNISHER's Disney+ Revival Expected To Also Be A Continuation Of Netflix Series
Thomas Jane Reveals If He Was Contacted About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE; Gives His Take On Jon Bernthal's PUNISHER
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/30/2025, 11:42 AM
The Cell is a classic. Would love to see this adapted
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2025, 11:46 AM
I like some of the ideas here such as doing versions of Welcome Back Frank & The Omega Effect or atleast using the characters of Ma Gucci or Rachel Cole Alves.

However , I have my own idea…

Frank has been killing criminals & mobsters for which the surviving members hire a mercenary that can take him down…

Enter Barracuda , a sadistic & ruthless mercenary.

User Comment Image

You could then have them do a cat & mouse story of these two men going after each other and Frank seeing a bit of himself in the latter due to their shared military background & violent nature…

Castle thinks he could have perhaps gone down the path Barracuda had at one point or another but realizing by the end that he’s nothing like him.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/30/2025, 11:47 AM
Welcome Back Frank has been done to death. The last three Punishers have already been there and the first Punisher movie even served as inspiration for some elements.

This'd be neat though:
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/30/2025, 11:54 AM
Franken Castle was just dumb, hell, the idea of Frank being a destined vessel for the Hand in the comics with a revived wife to boot made more sense. A MCU take on the Omega Effect would be a great way for Frank to interact with various other Marvel heroes and introduce an actually interesting partner for the character.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/30/2025, 12:18 PM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/30/2025, 12:04 PM
Cosmic Rider looked cool but his dialogue was a redditor's Deadpool fanfic
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/30/2025, 12:28 PM
I knew this like was dogshit as soon as the first one was franken dead... wtf, cmon man. NO ONE wants to see that. I dont want to see him teaming up with some girl... i want to see Frank killing bad guys, helping DD at times, and somehow interacting with Spidey to take on Kingpin. THATS what should happen... but i never get what i want

User Comment Image
MrSocko
MrSocko - 1/30/2025, 12:31 PM
Give me a PUNISHER WAR MACHINE storyline and I’ll be happy.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/30/2025, 12:33 PM
Hope we get quality Punisher
grif
grif - 1/30/2025, 12:34 PM
franken castle? what are you smoking?

