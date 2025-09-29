Elizabeth Olsen And Paul Bettany Talk HOUSE OF M, WANDAVISION Trilogy, VISION, MARVEL ZOMBIES, And More

WandaVision stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen attended this weekend's L.A. Comic Con, and their respective Marvel Cinematic Universe roles were obviously a big talking point at the event.

These two haven't shared the screen as Vision and the Scarlet Witch since 2021's WandaVision, though the hope is that they'll reunite in Avengers: Doomsday, and failing that, Avengers: Secret Wars. Before then, Bettany will return as the android in Disney+'s Vision Quest series.

Talking to Screen Rant, the actor said the show is "absolutely, rightly part of the [WandaVision] trilogy," and expanded on recent remarks about what fans can expect from Vision's MCU return.

"I can't say too much about it, and we've already shot it, so I've already explored it, but I saw a lot of it just yesterday, and it's fantastic," Bettany teased. "I'm really excited for you all to see it."

"It is about lots of things, and it's super exciting, but in the same way that WandaVision was about grief, it's sort of about intergenerational trauma," he added. "It's about fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are and what you could be."

Olsen, meanwhile, revealed which Marvel Comics storyline she'd like to be front and centre in as Wanda Maximoff. "I think House of M is just the coolest," she told fans. "I just think it could be so fun to deal with X-Men and Avengers and 'No more mutants.' It would be fun."

There have been rumours about Avengers: Doomsday featuring a Scarlet Witch Variant who is the daughter of Magneto on Earth 10005, so we can't discount the possibility of seeing elements from House of M adapted in that movie.

Something Olsen isn't eager to explore is Wanda's love triangle from the comics with Vision and Wonder Man. "I just made a movie about a woman who's choosing between her two dead husbands in the afterlife, so I feel okay with not doing another movie about two men wanting my love for a minute."

Asked what she hopes to see from the MCU moving forward, Olsen added, "I hope we continue to surprise ourselves and the audience. I think that’s what keeps people coming back, is to not rely on old tricks. So that’s what I hope for."

Of course, we've just seen a very different take on the Scarlet Witch in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies, but Olsen wasn't able to shed any new light on playing the Queen of the Dead. "I truly recorded that years ago. I can’t remember anything. I need to watch it," she admitted. "I have no idea [what happens in] Marvel Zombies."

Back to Vision, and Paul Bettany will reprise his role as the show's title character, with James Spader set to return as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (the former has been confirmed as Paladin).

The cast also features T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, with Orla Brady and Emily Hampshire enlisted as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. As noted, Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff, while Battlestar Galactica icon Mary McDonnell boarded the series yesterday.

Vision—or Vision Quest—is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.