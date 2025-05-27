VISION Reportedly Adds Human Version Of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME's E.D.I.T.H. And The Role Has Been Recast

Marvel Television's Vision/Vision Quest TV series will pick up where WandaVision left off, but the project, overseen by showrunner Terry Matalas, is shaping up to be unlike anything we expected.

"Human" versions of several MCU androids and AIs have been cast, and according to insider Daniel Richtman, Emily Hampshire will play the physical manifestation of E.D.I.T.H. He broke the news that T'Nia Miller will play Vision's Jocasta yesterday, with the trades confirming it a few hours later, so you shouldn't dismiss this rumour.

Dawn Michelle King voiced E.D.I.T.H. in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, she's not an on-screen actress and is best known for her work as an editor on movies like Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Mortal Kombat. It makes sense, then, for the role to be recast.

Hampshire worked with Matalas on 12 Monkeys and is also known for her work in Schitt's Creek, Ruby Gloom, Chapelwaite, and The Rig.

Even Dead, I'm The Hero (E.D.I.T.H.) is an augmented reality security, defence and artificial tactical intelligence system created by Tony Stark and bequeathed to Peter Parker following Iron Man's death. Housed in a pair of sunglasses, E.D.I.T.H. gave its users access to Stark Industries' global satellite network along with an arsenal of missiles and drones.

It was last seen taken by the Department of Damage Control after Peter gave the glasses to Quentin Beck/Mysterio, who framed him for the attack on London.

Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return to his Avengers: Age of Ultron role as Ultron. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear.

Recent weeks have seen T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta and Ruaridh Mollica tapped to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff. There are also rumours that Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and (Joe Locke) Billy Maximoff will appear.

"We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about," Bettany said last year after confirming shooting begins in 2025. He'd decline to reveal any more, noting that when it comes to the MCU, "snitches end up in ditches."

"I love [Agatha All Along]," he added. "I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Asked if Marvel Studios could make a second season of that show, Kathryn Hahn has shared, "Yeah, here’s hoping. I know anyone in the cast would be thrilled to jump into it. It was like one of the toughest, most coven-building, nourishing experiences of my creative life. So, I know we would all be absolutely thrilled."

"We always thought of it as a trilogy with the 'Vision' show, but who knows? They run a tight ship over there. I’ve heard nothing," she added.

Vision - or Vision Quest - is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.