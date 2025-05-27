VISION Reportedly Adds Human Version Of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME's E.D.I.T.H. And The Role Has Been Recast

VISION Reportedly Adds Human Version Of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME's E.D.I.T.H. And The Role Has Been Recast

Marvel Studios continues to expand the cast of Vision, with an actor found to play a human version of the AI known as E.D.I.T.H. from Spider-Man: Far From Home. You can find more details after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

Marvel Television's Vision/Vision Quest TV series will pick up where WandaVision left off, but the project, overseen by showrunner Terry Matalas, is shaping up to be unlike anything we expected.

"Human" versions of several MCU androids and AIs have been cast, and according to insider Daniel Richtman, Emily Hampshire will play the physical manifestation of E.D.I.T.H. He broke the news that T'Nia Miller will play Vision's Jocasta yesterday, with the trades confirming it a few hours later, so you shouldn't dismiss this rumour. 

Dawn Michelle King voiced E.D.I.T.H. in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, she's not an on-screen actress and is best known for her work as an editor on movies like Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Mortal Kombat. It makes sense, then, for the role to be recast. 

Hampshire worked with Matalas on 12 Monkeys and is also known for her work in Schitt's CreekRuby GloomChapelwaite, and The Rig.

Even Dead, I'm The Hero (E.D.I.T.H.) is an augmented reality security, defence and artificial tactical intelligence system created by Tony Stark and bequeathed to Peter Parker following Iron Man's death. Housed in a pair of sunglasses, E.D.I.T.H. gave its users access to Stark Industries' global satellite network along with an arsenal of missiles and drones.

It was last seen taken by the Department of Damage Control after Peter gave the glasses to Quentin Beck/Mysterio, who framed him for the attack on London. 

Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return to his Avengers: Age of Ultron role as Ultron. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear.

Recent weeks have seen T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta and Ruaridh Mollica tapped to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff. There are also rumours that Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and (Joe Locke) Billy Maximoff will appear. 

"We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about," Bettany said last year after confirming shooting begins in 2025. He'd decline to reveal any more, noting that when it comes to the MCU, "snitches end up in ditches."

"I love [Agatha All Along]," he added. "I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Asked if Marvel Studios could make a second season of that show, Kathryn Hahn has shared, "Yeah, here’s hoping. I know anyone in the cast would be thrilled to jump into it. It was like one of the toughest, most coven-building, nourishing experiences of my creative life. So, I know we would all be absolutely thrilled."

"We always thought of it as a trilogy with the 'Vision' show, but who knows? They run a tight ship over there. I’ve heard nothing," she added. 

Vision - or Vision Quest - is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

VISION Series Reportedly Casts FOUNDATION & LA FORTUNA Star T'Nia Miller As Jocasta - CONFIRMED
Related:

VISION Series Reportedly Casts FOUNDATION & LA FORTUNA Star T'Nia Miller As Jocasta - CONFIRMED

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
jj2112
jj2112 - 5/27/2025, 4:38 PM
Good actress, loved her in 12 Monkeys.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/27/2025, 4:43 PM
@jj2112 - You were supposed to say "First" That's a thing here again apparently
mountainman
mountainman - 5/27/2025, 4:47 PM
@DarthOmega - That user that started that trend recently has to be proud at getting so many others to follow them.
jj2112
jj2112 - 5/27/2025, 4:52 PM
@DarthOmega - I noticed, but I thought that had gone away years ago.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/27/2025, 4:52 PM
@mountainman - Yeah, it worked. I thought we moved past that in the 2010s. All well. The Internet was better back then anyway
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/27/2025, 4:53 PM
@jj2112 - Maybe we can go back to those times. Lot less division back then. It's like a warzone nowadays
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/27/2025, 4:44 PM
Fourth!
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/27/2025, 4:46 PM
Glad they moved away from Spidey having all that AI stuff in NWH. Really went against the character at that level. He didn’t start using that stuff in the comics until 2005 and it was always in short periods.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/27/2025, 4:51 PM
Emily Hampshire says she's trysexual.

She was engaged to a bisexual named Teddy something.

I'm not sure why Emily would leave him.

Kevin Fartie:

😙🎶🎵
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/27/2025, 4:54 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - so do you spend your day digging through the sexual history of every person that gets name dropped on this site, or
jj2112
jj2112 - 5/27/2025, 4:57 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Hilarious. Now make like a tree and get out of here, McFly.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/27/2025, 5:01 PM
@ShellHead -

Why would I do that?

It only takes a minute or two per person.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/27/2025, 5:04 PM
@jj2112 -

You're about as funny as a screen door on a battleship.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/27/2025, 4:58 PM
Missed opportunity

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 5/27/2025, 5:24 PM
@DarthOmega - LOLOLOLOL!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/27/2025, 5:10 PM
in real news
he's got his stick!
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 5:13 PM
Emily Hampshire is a good actress from what I’ve seen of her work thus far and has worked with showrunner Terry Matalas in the past so her presence here makes sense..

I would normally be against recast but given that the original voice was Dawn Michelle King who is an editor and not an actress , I’ll let this go lol.

I think KAREN was destroyed but it would be cool if they got Jennifer Connelly back in human form as the character too since it would be nice to see her work alongside her husband.

User Comment Image

Also I think it’s rumored that FRIDAY will be in this too who was voiced by Kerry Condon so her appearance would be fun aswell!!.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/27/2025, 5:19 PM
Damn Infinity Ultron collected all the stones. Ultron main collecting everybody that can drain his stones
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 5:23 PM
@MyCoolYoung - User Comment Image

You ain’t wrong lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder