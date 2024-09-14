New Rumor Describes Marvel Studios' VISION Series As "A Reverse WANDAVISION" And Teases Ultron's MCU Future

WandaVision ended with the original Vision, rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. to do as they command, attempting to kill Wanda Maximoff and his Hex double. The latter seemingly restored his doppelganger's memories during their battle, prompting the "White Vision" to fly away to parts unknown.

Marvel Studios and Marvel Television will continue that story in Disney+'s upcoming Vision series and there's a great deal of intrigue surrounding the project. We know that James Spader will return as Ultron, for example, while it's been widely reported that it will also adapt elements of West Coast Avengers and Tom King's Vision series.

During a recent rumour roundup, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez shared some new intel on Vision, revealing:

"The way it’s been explained to me: a reverse WandaVision. In WandaVision, the main focus of the show was Wanda trying to find a way to cope with her situation by trying to escape her role as the Scarlet Witch, her reality and live a fantasy before ultimately coming to terms with it." "This time around, Vision wants to dive deeper into his origins and his reality from the get-go to fill the gaps in his memory, and then it’ll progress more fantastical as the show progresses."

Perez adds that it was always the plan for Spader to reprise his Avengers: Age of Ultron role (despite Ross Marquand taking over from him in various Marvel projects, including What If...?) and adds that it's unlikely the villain will have a future beyond Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios must be building to something with these stories revolving around the Scarlet Witch and Vision, though what that is we can't currently say. A happy ending for them both would be nice!

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige heaped praise on Vision's showrunner, Star Trek: Picard season 3 boss Terry Matalas.

"That’s how I got to know him," the Marvel Studios boss started. "It was from his amazing [work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this."

The sci-fi show's third season received widespread critical acclaim and several awards. Feige is a well-known Trekkie and previously appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.

It's going to be fascinating to see where Vision's story goes next, particularly with two more Avengers movies on the horizon. At this stage, it's hard to imagine there being room for Bettany in Doomsday and Secret Wars, and many Multiverse Saga projects will surely have to be released after those as 2026 fast approaches.

Right now, we expect the likes of Agatha All Along and Vision to play out in their own corner of the MCU, setting the stage for stories which extend into the next Saga. Based on recent rumours, that could include a Scarlet Witch movie.

Stay tuned for updates on Vision as we have them.