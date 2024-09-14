New Rumor Describes Marvel Studios' VISION Series As "A Reverse WANDAVISION" And Teases Ultron's MCU Future

New Rumor Describes Marvel Studios' VISION Series As &quot;A Reverse WANDAVISION&quot; And Teases Ultron's MCU Future

There's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding Marvel Television's plans for Vision on Disney+, and a new rumour offers some interesting details about how it will differ from WandaVision. Check it out...

Sep 14, 2024
Filed Under: WandaVision
Source: The Cosmic Circus

WandaVision ended with the original Vision, rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. to do as they command, attempting to kill Wanda Maximoff and his Hex double. The latter seemingly restored his doppelganger's memories during their battle, prompting the "White Vision" to fly away to parts unknown.

Marvel Studios and Marvel Television will continue that story in Disney+'s upcoming Vision series and there's a great deal of intrigue surrounding the project. We know that James Spader will return as Ultron, for example, while it's been widely reported that it will also adapt elements of West Coast Avengers and Tom King's Vision series.

During a recent rumour roundup, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez shared some new intel on Vision, revealing:

"The way it’s been explained to me: a reverse WandaVision. In WandaVision, the main focus of the show was Wanda trying to find a way to cope with her situation by trying to escape her role as the Scarlet Witch, her reality and live a fantasy before ultimately coming to terms with it."

"This time around, Vision wants to dive deeper into his origins and his reality from the get-go to fill the gaps in his memory, and then it’ll progress more fantastical as the show progresses."

Perez adds that it was always the plan for Spader to reprise his Avengers: Age of Ultron role (despite Ross Marquand taking over from him in various Marvel projects, including What If...?) and adds that it's unlikely the villain will have a future beyond Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios must be building to something with these stories revolving around the Scarlet Witch and Vision, though what that is we can't currently say. A happy ending for them both would be nice!

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige heaped praise on Vision's showrunner, Star Trek: Picard season 3 boss Terry Matalas.

"That’s how I got to know him," the Marvel Studios boss started. "It was from his amazing [work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this."

The sci-fi show's third season received widespread critical acclaim and several awards. Feige is a well-known Trekkie and previously appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts

It's going to be fascinating to see where Vision's story goes next, particularly with two more Avengers movies on the horizon. At this stage, it's hard to imagine there being room for Bettany in Doomsday and Secret Wars, and many Multiverse Saga projects will surely have to be released after those as 2026 fast approaches.

Right now, we expect the likes of Agatha All Along and Vision to play out in their own corner of the MCU, setting the stage for stories which extend into the next Saga. Based on recent rumours, that could include a Scarlet Witch movie. 

Stay tuned for updates on Vision as we have them.

SCARLET WITCH: New Report May Confirm Plans For Solo Movie; Jac Schaeffer & Megan McDonnell Penning Script
I'm really looking forward to this one.
@cubrn - same

Probably one of my most anticipated MCU projects as of now
So kinda sucky
This and Daredevil are probably the only tv shows I'm expecting something good at this point
no

reboot the mcu completely




@grif - should have happen after avengers end game
Trust in Terry Matalas 🙂
Interesting if true…

I’m sure we’ll get a philosophical element to the show since that’s not only part of this Vision’s character but something that the showrunner Terry Matalas brings aswell given his work on the likes of Star Trek & 12 Monkeys but I hope we get more of a psychological touch aswell.

I can see him trying to investigate his “origins” more as this new-ish version which is tied to Ultron hence him being in the show but as he dives deeper , perhaps something happens that reactivates Ultron who tries to get control of his body which in turns leads to a more surreal narrative in Vision’s mind.

Remember the rumor of Spader’s Ultron possibly appearing in human form here?.

That could be a way to do that as they have a mental tug of war and the show no doubts explore themes such as what it means to be human etc.

User Comment Image
Interesting that the rumor states it’s unlikely that Vision would have a future beyond Secret Wars as of now and not this show which means he might play a part of that movie , hmmmm…

Anyway , Ross Marquand did decent in What If but I’m glad Spader’s coming back…

He’s a great actor and his Ultron is underrated imo.

?si=ExQB_PgVgw-CGB5K
I'm so upset that the MCU hasn't done more with Vision since the finale. Rhodes is a close second for me...

Paul Bettany and Don Cheadle could be so much more to the general audience member if given the chance.
Get Evan Peters back to play Ralph flaccid.

