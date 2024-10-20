RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Will Face An Old "Friend" In The SCARLET WITCH Movie - SPOILERS

Rumors of a Scarlet Witch solo feature have been doing the rounds for a few years at this stage, and while we're still waiting on an official announcement, all signs point to Marvel Studios developing a movie that will give Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff the spotlight.

Though the trades have yet to weigh-in, the project is said to be aiming for a 2026 release, with WandaVision and Agatha All Along writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell reportedly working on the script.

Now, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Wanda will face an old adversary in the form of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

We're now more than halfway through Disney+'s Agatha All Along, and Harkness is currently "allied" with Wanda's son, Billy Maximoff. How things play out in this series should give us a better idea of what to expect from Agatha and the Scarlet Witch's reunion, but we have a feeling these bitter foes will be putting their differences aside and joining forces to face a common enemy.

We haven't seen Wanda (alive) since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the powerful former Avenger found some redemption for her villainous deeds by destroying every copy of the Darkhold and bringing a mountain down on top of herself. Maximoff's body was shown in the season premiere of AAA, and she does indeed appear to be dead as a doornail (for now).

A lot of fans were of the opinion that the MOM "heel turn" didn't feel earned, and that the character's switch to a full-on villain between the events of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel didn't really make complete sense. This is certainly debatable (Wanda's actions in the Disney+ series were highly... questionable, after all), but Olsen has shared similar sentiments herself.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about potentially reprising the role in the MCU, and responded with the following.

“It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back.”

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.