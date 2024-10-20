RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Will Face An Old "Friend" In The SCARLET WITCH Movie - SPOILERS

RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Will Face An Old &quot;Friend&quot; In The SCARLET WITCH Movie - SPOILERS

A new rumor is claiming that Wanda Maximoff's past may come back to haunt her in Marvel Studios' planned Scarlet Witch movie. You probably know exactly who we're referring to...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 20, 2024 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

Rumors of a Scarlet Witch solo feature have been doing the rounds for a few years at this stage, and while we're still waiting on an official announcement, all signs point to Marvel Studios developing a movie that will give Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff the spotlight.

Though the trades have yet to weigh-in, the project is said to be aiming for a 2026 release, with WandaVision and Agatha All Along writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell reportedly working on the script.

Now, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Wanda will face an old adversary in the form of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

We're now more than halfway through Disney+'s Agatha All Along, and Harkness is currently "allied" with Wanda's son, Billy Maximoff. How things play out in this series should give us a better idea of what to expect from Agatha and the Scarlet Witch's reunion, but we have a feeling these bitter foes will be putting their differences aside and joining forces to face a common enemy.

We haven't seen Wanda (alive) since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the powerful former Avenger found some redemption for her villainous deeds by destroying every copy of the Darkhold and bringing a mountain down on top of herself. Maximoff's body was shown in the season premiere of AAA, and she does indeed appear to be dead as a doornail (for now).

A lot of fans were of the opinion that the MOM "heel turn" didn't feel earned, and that the character's switch to a full-on villain between the events of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel didn't really make complete sense. This is certainly debatable (Wanda's actions in the Disney+ series were highly... questionable, after all), but Olsen has shared similar sentiments herself.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about potentially reprising the role in the MCU, and responded with the following.

“It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back.”

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Reveals A Major Deleted Scene And Explains Agatha's Reaction To Billy Maximoff
AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Reveals A Major Deleted Scene And Explains Agatha's Reaction To Billy Maximoff
Marvel Studios May Be Using Many Of ARMOR WARS' Plot Beats For Upcoming VISION Series Instead
Marvel Studios May Be Using Many Of ARMOR WARS' Plot Beats For Upcoming VISION Series Instead
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/20/2024, 4:09 PM
Wanda, Agatha, Wiccan, and Speed vs. Chthon let's go.
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 10/20/2024, 4:20 PM
Honestly if they made a half decent Vision show and then make a movie afterwards where it's just the WandaVision family on a hellish adventure fighting demons or whatever.

I'd watch that.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/20/2024, 4:24 PM
@SpaceAgent - John Krasinski could do well directing a family based action movie
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/20/2024, 4:35 PM
Oh yay marvel is gonna make her a hero again after she murdered many people and heroes. Tortured people in the little town she created.

She deserves to be all the way dead. She was all the way bad.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/20/2024, 4:43 PM
@JobinJ - She went out a hero though. She destroyed every Darkhold thus preventing the forging of other Scarlet Witches.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/20/2024, 5:19 PM
@JobinJ - I mean, she straight up murdered half the Avengers and nearly extincted Mutants in the comics. Thats half of why they did Childrens Crusade. To redeem her and show there was Doom influence.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 10/20/2024, 4:36 PM
Her arc was poorly planed, her story ahould have been told on movies instead of D+ , like her children should have been present on Infinity War as Infinity stones constructs, also not going allá the way truought Fox-MCU crossover at the time of Wandavision was a mistake.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/20/2024, 4:37 PM
Her villain comes back only this time they join forces wow what a creative and totally original idea I can’t wait to see [frick]ing Rocky 3 starring Wanda
rychlec
rychlec - 10/20/2024, 4:41 PM
WHAT Scarlet Witch movie?? Is this coming out with Thor 4, Shang-Chi 2, Doctor Strange 3 and World War Hulk?? ....cuz...that'd be great, honestly.
rychlec
rychlec - 10/20/2024, 4:48 PM
@rychlec - *Thor 5
sully
sully - 10/20/2024, 5:00 PM
Nice thumbnail. Lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/20/2024, 5:05 PM
@sully - we won't be seeing any more of that with disney.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 10/20/2024, 5:02 PM
I'm sure this movie will totally be made and not quietly canceled like everything else Disney / Marvel haphazardly announces these days.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 10/20/2024, 5:18 PM
Quit whining, Wanda Maximoff started out as a villain, became a hero, created a family with an android, created false children and went nuts in the comics too.
She even killed Hawkeye and Jack of Hearts in the comics and brought Hawkeye back from the dead.
She is chaos magic embodied and one of the most powerful persons in the marvel universe.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 10/20/2024, 5:23 PM
A "Scarlet Witch" movie would bomb, specially after how the character was ruined in MoM.

