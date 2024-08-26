RUMOR: VISION Series May See Elizabeth Olsen Play A Completely Different Marvel Character - SPOILERS

As Marvel Studios' Vision series starts taking shape, we may have details about Elizabeth Olsen's rumoured role in the Disney+ project.

Instead of returning as the Scarlet Witch following her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there are rumblings online that she'll be playing Virginia Vision instead.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has dropped a few hints on social media and we've also heard this might be the plan. It also stands to reason that Vision plans to resurrect his "father," Ultron, explaining James Spader's recently announced return.

In terms of Marvel's endgame, we'd imagine the Scarlet Witch, Vision, Speed, and Wiccan will eventually reunite on screen. Whether that will happen in time for the next Avengers movies is hard to say as this epic story could easily continue into the MCU's next saga. For now, the next chapter will play out in Agatha All Along.

In Tom King's critically acclaimed Vision series, the title character created a synthezoid family for himself, including his wife, Virginia. Her personality was modelled on the Scarlet Witch's brainwaves, a copy of which Wanda had gifted him years earlier.

A combination of his and Virginia's brainwaves was what led to the creation of their twins, Vin and Vivian.

When The Grim Reaper attacked, the kids were injured and an unhinged Virginia flew into a rage, beat the villain to death, and then buried him in the back garden. Virginia became increasingly unhunted as time passed and eventually took her own life.

While elements of this were used in WandaVision, it appears we're going to see Vision attempt to create a family in his series as a dark parallel of sorts to Wanda's Hex-created sitcom fantasy.

Olsen is currently doing press for a couple of new projects and is bound to be asked about her MCU future at some point. It was last year when she said, "Specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want...it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance."

"I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life," the actress added. "There’s no longevity in one character."

Vision doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.