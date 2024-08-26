RUMOR: VISION Series May See Elizabeth Olsen Play A Completely Different Marvel Character - SPOILERS

RUMOR: VISION Series May See Elizabeth Olsen Play A Completely Different Marvel Character - SPOILERS

With it looking increasingly likely that Elizabeth Olsen will join Paul Bettany in the upcoming Vision series, a new rumour may shed some light on who the actress will play and it’s not the Scarlet Witch!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 26, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

As Marvel Studios' Vision series starts taking shape, we may have details about Elizabeth Olsen's rumoured role in the Disney+ project.

Instead of returning as the Scarlet Witch following her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there are rumblings online that she'll be playing Virginia Vision instead. 

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has dropped a few hints on social media and we've also heard this might be the plan. It also stands to reason that Vision plans to resurrect his "father," Ultron, explaining James Spader's recently announced return.

In terms of Marvel's endgame, we'd imagine the Scarlet Witch, Vision, Speed, and Wiccan will eventually reunite on screen. Whether that will happen in time for the next Avengers movies is hard to say as this epic story could easily continue into the MCU's next saga. For now, the next chapter will play out in Agatha All Along.

In Tom King's critically acclaimed Vision series, the title character created a synthezoid family for himself, including his wife, Virginia. Her personality was modelled on the Scarlet Witch's brainwaves, a copy of which Wanda had gifted him years earlier.

A combination of his and Virginia's brainwaves was what led to the creation of their twins, Vin and Vivian.

When The Grim Reaper attacked, the kids were injured and an unhinged Virginia flew into a rage, beat the villain to death, and then buried him in the back garden. Virginia became increasingly unhunted as time passed and eventually took her own life.

While elements of this were used in WandaVision, it appears we're going to see Vision attempt to create a family in his series as a dark parallel of sorts to Wanda's Hex-created sitcom fantasy. 

Olsen is currently doing press for a couple of new projects and is bound to be asked about her MCU future at some point. It was last year when she said, "Specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want...it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance."

"I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life," the actress added. "There’s no longevity in one character."

Vision doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

Cantwell-Wisdom-of-The-Vision-copy
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/26/2024, 3:53 PM
She needs to play my girlfriend.
JDL
JDL - 8/26/2024, 4:04 PM
@HerrmanM - Hmm. wonder if she can do imaginary.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/26/2024, 4:05 PM
@JDL - As long as shes doing me I dont care
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/26/2024, 4:44 PM
@HerrmanM -
Maybe your girlfriend can play her, which may be more attainable.
The1st
The1st - 8/26/2024, 4:55 PM
@HerrmanM - You dog...

User Comment Image
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/26/2024, 5:04 PM
@Goldboink - But your mom is tired of roleplaying
Gambito
Gambito - 8/26/2024, 3:55 PM
Nah ah save her for the movies I think is fair to say she’s the female breakout of the franchise so wasting her in supporting roles again? IMO she needs her solo movie to re-introduce Pietro and Magneto as her father
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/26/2024, 3:57 PM
@Gambito - breakout female? Im sorry but thats iconic glass ceiling Scarlet Johanson now a producer of a top secret Marvel project coming in 2034 or maybe 2045
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/26/2024, 4:01 PM
@Malatrova15 - I tore my skin off and wore it to starbucks.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/26/2024, 4:03 PM
@Gambito - You obviously haven't seen Doc Strange 2 and the young Mexican mami who is taking TikTok by storm. They need to bring her little cute ass back and bring back marvel from the dead.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/26/2024, 4:04 PM
@TheRogue - Foreskin?
Gambito
Gambito - 8/26/2024, 4:46 PM
@Malatrova15 - Scarlett was the lead female that why I said breakout
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/26/2024, 3:55 PM
She needs to play ma d
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/26/2024, 3:57 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'm so tired of your racism, saying Ma D like a black man would.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2024, 3:58 PM
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/26/2024, 4:02 PM
LOL
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/26/2024, 4:03 PM
*Starts sweating. Losing it*

SKibbidy he says.

*Trying to hide the pain*
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/26/2024, 4:52 PM
@TheRogue - What the sigma?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 4:05 PM
Why would Vision try to resurrect Ultron?.

Hex Vision gave White Vision his memories back so him resurrecting his “father” would be idiotic since he knows how dangerous he can be unless he thinks he can fix him or feel he could bring him back better which could be the case.

Anyway , I hope they are not doing the Vision family thing since it would just imo feel too much of a retread of WandaVision since they already used King’s run as inspiration there (though I do like it being a darker and more psychological parallel to WV even though that show had moments of those aswell).

I would rather they bring back Wanda at the end of Agatha when she’s freed from being trapped at the end of The Witches Road and then have her show up here to take down Ultron along with Billy since both her & Vision have history with him…

Tommy could be there too as rumored and maybe they rekindle their romance or decide they need to move on since it’s not the same anymore thus moving onto different chapters in their journey now.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/26/2024, 4:06 PM
Terry Matalas will save the MCU one project at a time
The1st
The1st - 8/26/2024, 4:17 PM
@bobevanz - Or nostalgia pander it just right...guess we'll see.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/26/2024, 4:11 PM
At this rate we could have Scarlett Johansson back as .. Red Skull.
Polaris
Polaris - 8/26/2024, 4:12 PM
We had a fake Vision created by Wanda in Wandavision so it would make sense to have a fake Wanda created by Vision in this show. Maybe the real one shows up at the end and then they finish this arc with a Scarlet Witch movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 4:13 PM
@Polaris - I could see that

It does create a nice bit of symmetry
Polaris
Polaris - 8/26/2024, 4:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah. I wouldn't like this show to feel like a rehash, but if done well it could be an interesting parallel and a way to explore their dynamic from his pov this time, before they finally reunite.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 4:25 PM
@Polaris - true though it can be a tricky thing to balance if that’s the route they go but we’ll see.
Polaris
Polaris - 8/26/2024, 4:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It'd be better if it's done as a side plot imo, for an episode or two maybe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 5:03 PM
@Polaris - yeah , that could be better
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 8/26/2024, 4:21 PM
I could see it
Dobler
Dobler - 8/26/2024, 4:23 PM
This is actually low-key brilliant. MUCH better than RDJ playing Doom (which I will still give the benefit of doubt to).
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2024, 4:33 PM
huh, I wouldn't think White Vision would have any interest in a family, this is a surprising direction if true. I know he has hex vision's memories but he's still a separate entity as established in the show. He simply has the knowledge of "our vision" while still being his own Vision.

What I just laid out makes resurrection ultron make more sense, because white vision would have the hubris to think he can do what Tony meant Ultron to be, therefore reconciling why he'd do it having Vision's memories.

I still don't see White Vision wanting a family though. Maybe he's trying to disguise himself as human as a front, but he'd have to be pretty stupid to model his wife after Wanda's appearance simply because she was a former avenger and hench very recognizable (even ignoring the terrible things she's done post endgame (and we're not sure how many people know about them)

I hope if he does have a family it's simply as a front like I said and it's a small part of the show. I say this as someone who LOVED the Vision comic series.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/26/2024, 4:44 PM
It’s like poetry, it rhymes.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/26/2024, 4:53 PM
@Dotanuki - it’s all about Jar Jar, he’s the key.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/26/2024, 4:53 PM
big crush on lizzie olsen so ill watch it just for her... with that said... i am curious about Ultron coming back... hopefully not just in the vision show but in the MCU all together
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/26/2024, 4:54 PM
What does "Virginia became increasingly unhunted" mean though?

Anyway, I'm all for it. Think bringing back actors in different roles can be fun if done well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 5:04 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I think he meant increasingly unhinged
Vigor
Vigor - 8/26/2024, 5:11 PM
@bkmeijer1 - prob means unhinged. Likely typo

