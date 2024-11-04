WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen Teases MCU Return: "I Think I Would Maybe Be Spoiling Something..."

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we still don't know what's next for the Scarlet Witch in the MCU. The character may have died beneath Mount Wundagore, but her story surely isn't over and there are plenty of places Wanda Maximoff can still go following that rampage through the Multiverse.

If online scoopers are to be believed, a Scarlet Witch movie is on the horizon. Agatha All Along, meanwhile, established that Wanda is "gone" and deliberately avoided using the word "dead."

During a recent convention Q&A, Elizabeth Olsen was asked if there are any particular storylines she'd like to adapt in the MCU. However, her answer has grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

"Well, honestly, if I were to tell you exactly what I would want I think I would maybe be spoiling something," the actor teased. "Kevin Feige genuinely asks us what we want to do with the character and then he does it [Laughs] so I don't know if I can share...I just want to come back."

This is arguably Olsen's biggest hint yet at a return and we'd imagine she'll show up in the next Avengers movies before taking centre stage in a project likely featuring appearances from Vision, Agatha Harkness, Wiccan, and Speed.

Wanda's knowledge of the Multiverse could be crucial to how Doomsday and Secret Wars play out and there are already rumblings online about her falling into Doctor Doom's clutches.

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well," Olsen said earlier this year of a possible MCU return, "and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

"I think so. I assume as much," she added when asked if the Avenger is still alive. "Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead."

"We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas," Olsen noted.

Marvel Studios must be cognizant of how unhappy fans were with how the Scarlet Witch's story played out in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so the sooner she returns and redeems herself, the better.

You can hear Olsen's comments in the video below.