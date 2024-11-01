AGTAHA ALL ALONG Finale Spoiler Stills Released As Showrunner Reveals Marvel's Scarlet Witch Mandate

AGTAHA ALL ALONG Finale Spoiler Stills Released As Showrunner Reveals Marvel's Scarlet Witch Mandate

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has revealed Marvel Studios' intriguing mandate for the Scarlet Witch as new spoiler stills from the two-episode finale have been revealed. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 01, 2024 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Heading into Agatha All Along, we'd hoped that the series might clear up the Scarlet Witch's MCU status. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness strongly hinted that the Avenger died, though a red flash before Mount Wundagore collapsed pointed to her escaping that fate.

The WandaVision follow-up has established that Wanda Maximoff is "gone" but stopped short of revealing whether she's dead or alive.

Talking to Deadline, showrunner Jac Schaeffer said, "It’s my opinion - and these stories will move ahead, and who knows what it will be - it’s my opinion that Agatha does not know. And yeah, it’s my opinion that Rio does. I think the word 'gone' is important. I was instructed to use the word 'gone.'"

That's an interesting mandate from Marvel Studios and one which suggests the plan was to leave the door open to the Scarlet Witch returning - or not - down the line. 

As for how the series concludes, with the ghost of Agatha Harkness and Wiccan setting off to find Tommy, Schaeffer says, "I’m so happy with sending them off. From the very beginning, I think even before the writer’s room, that was the end game, is that she would be a ghost and she would be his spirit guide."

"We loved that as an arc for the show, and it felt really correct given the comics, which also I’m so delighted that people didn’t zero in on that in the comics. Because in the comics, she spends a lot of her time as a ghost. It seemed really obvious to me. I thought everyone would guess it, and bravo to those of you on the interwebs who did. There were scenes that I wrote that demonstrated what their quote-unquote, working relationship would be moving forward."

She added, "So I certainly explored that, both on the page and in the room. But I am not responsible for any of those stories moving forward, so I’m just really hopeful to see them again and to see them be their weird spectral duo."

A new TV spot and spoiler stills for Agatha All Along's final two episodes have also been released which you can see below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel's WANDAVISION Spin-Off?
