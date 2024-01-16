WHAT IF...? Season 3 Rumored To Feature An Appearance From SPIDER-MAN Movie Villain [SPOILER]
TheFinestSmack - 1/16/2024, 12:22 PM
6 reasons...6 arms in the thumbnail...
Vigor - 1/16/2024, 12:32 PM
@TheFinestSmack - haha
WhatIfRickJames - 1/16/2024, 12:24 PM
What if there wasn't this list
Batmangina - 1/16/2024, 12:27 PM
Are they even allowed to use Spider-Man on DisMarv streaming?

I'd like more fan service with the other two Sony Spideys - shit, drop Miles Morales in that bitch.

There's multiverse in comics for 50+ years - if they're going to [frick] it up in the cinema at least give us some fan service cartoons. FFS.
CerealKiller1 - 1/16/2024, 12:48 PM
He was in the first season of What If and has his own animated show coming to the streamer
Vigor - 1/16/2024, 12:32 PM
They could do what if for 6 more seasons with the amount of possibilities are out there. Show can't be terribly expensive to make
JFerguson - 1/16/2024, 12:33 PM
Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is basically going to be What If Spider-Man didn’t belong to Sony
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/16/2024, 12:44 PM
very generic ideas lol.
SpiderParker - 1/16/2024, 12:45 PM
There's a rumor out there that a few of these what ifs are only there to make these 6 questions look sinister enough. It was almost right there but I hear a tree and lack of creativity [frick]ed that up.
Origame - 1/16/2024, 12:57 PM
Wow this is very spider centric. And very dumb.

6) why limit it to just spiderman? If he didn't snap then that means the story progresses almost exactly the same way. Only difference is Tony might pre emptively give Peter the Edith glasses before going (no way is Tony bringing Peter on the time heist both for his safety and the fact he brings no advantages other than being another body).

5) if you genuinely think it's possible beck is alive this destroys that possibility.

4) captain america would never do that. Not only does cap not have the resources Tony had to track down peter and identify him as spiderman, he'd never recruit a kid. You guys fail to understand Tony recruiting Peter was meant to show the flaws in his side of the argument. How many other kids will be drafted into this war simply because they "have powers"?

3) well considering they lost with spiderman, it stands to reason they'd just lose without him too. Closest thing is strange might not think of bringing him to the final battle, but since he brought the wasp, the asgardians, the wakandans, and everyone at the battle at wakanda, it's pretty likely he'd consider bringing him. Ffs, he even brought Howard the duck.

2) nah, if toomes won you'd just see a huge crime wave in New York that the avengers wouldn't even notice because it's so small scale. Again, missing the point of homecoming and why spiderman ultimately chose not to be an avenger. The avengers are concerned with larger, global threats. They didn't notice toomes because he was basically a guy selling guns in a van.

1) man spider actually might be fun to explore. And I think what if is the best place to do it. Really can't see them doing that in the movies, especially with them teasing the symbiote suit.

