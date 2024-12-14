WHAT IF...? Season 3 TV Spot Unleashes Storm And Teases New Variants Of Thanos, White Vision, And More

Disney's approach to marketing Marvel Animation's streaming offering often makes them feel like something of an afterthought - the first What If...? season 3 trailer was only released a month ago - but the hype is slowly building for the Multiversal series.

In this latest 30-second sneak peek, we hear Storm speak (X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97 star Alison Sealy-Smith reprises the role here) as several new Variants are teased.

Among them are Thanos, White Vision, Kingo, Shang-Chi, and more. We were told a while ago that the series would start throwing Phase 5 characters into the mix and Marvel Studios has made good on that promise.

Also of note is the fact we get to hear those other Watchers talk; will Uatu be forced to pay for his role in assembling the Guardians of the Multiverse and his continued interference? If so, here's hoping that story continues into Avengers: Doomsday.

"There are a lot of surprises in Season 3," What If...? director director Bryan Andrews teased earlier this year. "There's no way people can guess what's coming. We do get to push genre a little bit. I'm super excited about some of the ones that are coming up."

"There are a few that are just fantastic. I think everyone's going to nerd out because we get to push. And one of them's going to sell a lot of toys. I can say that. One of them, for sure, is going to sell a ton of toys," he added, likely referring to the Mech Avengers.

Check out this new What If...? season 3 TV spot in the X post below.

Time is of the essence 🕰️#WhatIf S3 arrives December 22 on @DisneyPlus. Unwrap a new episode daily for 8 days straight! pic.twitter.com/aTe9PdcwLj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 13, 2024

Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

What If...? season 3 premieres on Disney+ on December 22 with a new episode daily for 8 days.