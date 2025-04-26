NARNIA: Greta Gerwig Finds Her White Witch In BARBIE Star Emma Mackey

NARNIA: Greta Gerwig Finds Her White Witch In BARBIE Star Emma Mackey

Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia movie, which will be based on The Magician's Nephew and starts shooting this summer, has reportedly found its villain in Barbie and Sex Education star Emma Mackey!

Apr 26, 2025
The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia movie has found its White Witch in British actress Emma Mackey (Barbie; Sex EducationDeath on the Nile).

She'll play Jadis of Charn - better known as the White Witch - and be the primary antagonist of the upcoming film, which will presumably launch a new franchise for Netflix.

4x Academy Award-nominee Greta Gerwig (Barbie; Little Women; Lady Bird) wrote the screenplay, and will direct the feature, which is slated to start shooting this summer. Gerwig and Mackey previously worked together on the WB blockbuster Barbie

Mackey is the first official casting, but other high-profile talent is also being sought for key roles, with Daniel Craig (Knives Out; No Time to Die; The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) reportedly being eyed for Andrew, while 3x Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building; Don't Look Up; The Devil Wears Prada) is in talks to voice Aslan. 

The trade has also confirmed that the new film will indeed adapt The Magician's Nephew, which is the sixth book, but chronologically takes place first in C. S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia series. 

The White Witch was arguably the film's most in-demand role, and had a number of actresses in contention, with English singer/songwriter Charli XCX and 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Margaret Qualley both also being up for the part. However, only Mackey and Qualley made it to the final round of consideration, with Mackey ultimately landing the role.

The Magician's Nephew, originally published in 1955, reveals the origin of Narnia and follows Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, who discover the magical world through Digory's uncle Andrew's magic. These roles are being actively cast.

In the book, Digory and Polly accidentally awaken Jadis, who - to avoid defeat in battle - had deliberately killed every living thing in her home world of Charn by speaking the "Deplorable Word". As the only survivor, she placed herself in an enchanted sleep that would only be broken by someone ringing the bell.

Mackey is best known for her role as Maeve Wiley on Netflix's Sex Education, and her film credits include The Winter LakeEiffelDeath on the NileEmily, Barbie, and Hot Milk. She can be seen next in Julia Ducournau's Alpha, James L' Brooks' Ella McCay, and an untitled J. J. Abrams film opposite Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, and Samuel L. Jackson. 

With the project slated to shoot this summer, we should get even more casting updates in the coming weeks.. The upcoming film is tentavively scheduled to have a limited theatrical window, including a two-week IMAX run, starting Thanksgiving 2026, before debuting on Netflix a short while after, presumably on Christmas Day. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2025, 10:13 AM
I'm so happy she baited Netflix into the Imax release schedule. Now other names will want it as well. Poor Ted, he talked shit and now he's gonna have to bend the knee. They want mindless clowns who pay for a subscription and let the garbage play in the background while they troll on Twitter. Egg on your face muahaha
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 4/26/2025, 10:41 AM
@bobevanz - this 👆
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/26/2025, 10:15 AM
Tilda Switon did a great job in the role, it will be difficult to top it.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/26/2025, 10:20 AM
@MaxPaint - Yeah she was great. Thought Will Poulter did a good job in Dawn Treader too.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/26/2025, 10:25 AM
@MaxPaint - Completely agree, she was great!

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 4/26/2025, 10:25 AM
This has nothing to do with the film really.. But I always find it interesting how Hollywood tends to hire and push forward a lot of lookalike actors.

They don't tend to ever become as famous as their doppelganger before them. But they do have a somewhat illustrious career being someone that looks very familiar. Do they cast them because they know that familiarity will get some butts in the seats? Or do they hope to just cast a cheaper version of the big star they wanted?

This film in particular is even more interesting. She looks like Margot Robbie, was in Barbie which was directed by Gerwig, and now is going to star in a Greta Gerwig film. And I don't mean to take away from her talent as I'm not really familiar with her, and she's likely a talented actor. But it's pretty meta, and quite coincidental to me.

