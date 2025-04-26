NARNIA: Greta Gerwig Finds Her White Witch In BARBIE Star Emma Mackey

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia movie has found its White Witch in British actress Emma Mackey (Barbie; Sex Education; Death on the Nile).

She'll play Jadis of Charn - better known as the White Witch - and be the primary antagonist of the upcoming film, which will presumably launch a new franchise for Netflix.

4x Academy Award-nominee Greta Gerwig (Barbie; Little Women; Lady Bird) wrote the screenplay, and will direct the feature, which is slated to start shooting this summer. Gerwig and Mackey previously worked together on the WB blockbuster Barbie.

Mackey is the first official casting, but other high-profile talent is also being sought for key roles, with Daniel Craig (Knives Out; No Time to Die; The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) reportedly being eyed for Andrew, while 3x Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building; Don't Look Up; The Devil Wears Prada) is in talks to voice Aslan.

The trade has also confirmed that the new film will indeed adapt The Magician's Nephew, which is the sixth book, but chronologically takes place first in C. S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia series.

The White Witch was arguably the film's most in-demand role, and had a number of actresses in contention, with English singer/songwriter Charli XCX and 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Margaret Qualley both also being up for the part. However, only Mackey and Qualley made it to the final round of consideration, with Mackey ultimately landing the role.

The Magician's Nephew, originally published in 1955, reveals the origin of Narnia and follows Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, who discover the magical world through Digory's uncle Andrew's magic. These roles are being actively cast.

In the book, Digory and Polly accidentally awaken Jadis, who - to avoid defeat in battle - had deliberately killed every living thing in her home world of Charn by speaking the "Deplorable Word". As the only survivor, she placed herself in an enchanted sleep that would only be broken by someone ringing the bell.

Mackey is best known for her role as Maeve Wiley on Netflix's Sex Education, and her film credits include The Winter Lake, Eiffel, Death on the Nile, Emily, Barbie, and Hot Milk. She can be seen next in Julia Ducournau's Alpha, James L' Brooks' Ella McCay, and an untitled J. J. Abrams film opposite Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, and Samuel L. Jackson.

With the project slated to shoot this summer, we should get even more casting updates in the coming weeks.. The upcoming film is tentavively scheduled to have a limited theatrical window, including a two-week IMAX run, starting Thanksgiving 2026, before debuting on Netflix a short while after, presumably on Christmas Day.