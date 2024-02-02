SQUID GAME Season 2 Footage And Stills Reveal Returning Characters And Tease Seong Gi-hun's Revenge Mission

Netflix has just dropped a new look at Squid Game season 2 (via SFFGazette.com) along with the first official images from the show's long-awaited return.

In the season 1 finale, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) had the chance to start a new life and move on from his participation in the games. Instead, he chose to exact his revenge on the organisers behind them.

The sneak peek teases what comes next, while these stills feature the return of both Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and The Recruiter (Gong Yoo). There’s also a mysterious new character played by Park Gyu-youn who appears to have been offered the chance to compete.

Little in the way of story details have been revealed about what we can expect but we know Gi-hun is indeed planning to destroy the organisation that put him, and all those other contestants, through hell.

"We have been filming the second season of Squid Game since July with the interest and support of many viewers," Dong-hyuk revealed last December. "We are burdened with the pressure to do well, but we will make sure to repay viewers with a good result." He'd go on to add that season 2, "will feature new games and characters, as well as a deeper plot and message."

Check out this new look at Squid Game season 2 below.

Squid Game is a South Korean television series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. It was released on Netflix in 2021 and quickly became a hit internationally.

The show is a dystopian thriller that revolves around a deadly competition with high stakes. It follows financially struggling individuals who are invited to participate in a mysterious and deadly competition called the "Squid Game." The contestants, facing immense debt and desperate circumstances, compete in traditional children's games with deadly consequences.

As the games progress, the true nature of the competition is revealed, exploring themes of survival, morality, and the impact of socio-economic inequality.

The series became a cultural phenomenon, praised for its intense storytelling, social commentary, and well-developed characters. The distinctive red and green tracksuits worn by the contestants and the unsettling giant doll-shaped figure overseeing the games, known as "The Front Man," became iconic.

Dong-hyuk returns to write, direct, and produce this second season after becoming the first Asian filmmaker to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmys. According to Netflix, Squid Game has received 1.65 billion viewing hours and was watched by more than 142 million households in its first 28 days.